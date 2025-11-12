Someone Asked The Internet If Drivers Over 70 Should Require Special Testing, And Here’s How They Responded

A debate on elderly drivers has flared up after a Reddit user asked the online community if drivers over the age of 70 should require ‘specialized’ testing to keep their licenses. Even the seniors themselves have chimed in, and you might be surprised by how they responded.
Though the Reddit user didn’t clarify exactly what they meant by ‘specialized driving tests,’ their proposed law is already a partial reality in some States. In Texas, for example, drivers over 85 must renew their licenses every 2 years rather than the standard 6, and must pass a vision test each time. It’s a requirement known as Katie’s Law, introduced in 2007 after a 90-year-old driver missed a stoplight and killed 17-year-old Katie Bolka in Dallas. Most States, however, have no special provisions for pensioners behind the wheel.
While it’s true that not every senior driver is likely to cause fatal accidents, it’s clear that people do have serious concerns over whether or not they should be allowed on the road. Scroll down to read the Internet’s reactions, opinions, and personal accounts, and don’t forget to tell us what you think at the end.
retest everyone:
Follow Us