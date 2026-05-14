25 Strangest And Most Fascinating Places Hidden Around The World, According To Atlas Obscura

There are still places on Earth that feel almost too strange to be real – abandoned cities resting beneath the sea, enormous symbols mysteriously carved into remote deserts, glowing natural wonders, forgotten ruins, and landmarks wrapped in centuries of myths, folklore, and unanswered questions. That feeling of stumbling across something the world somehow forgot is exactly what makes Atlas Obscura so addictive. Through its hugely popular “Place Of The Day” posts, the platform constantly uncovers hidden corners of the planet that rarely make it into ordinary travel guides, revealing stories that often sound more like fiction than history.
From rainbow-colored hot springs and bioluminescent beaches to vampire legends, eerie sculptures, and Morocco’s famous tree-climbing goats, every post feels like unlocking a secret layer of the planet most people never knew existed. Scroll down to explore some of the strangest, most beautiful, and most fascinating places Atlas Obscura has shared with the world.
#1 Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States
The largest hot spring in the U.S., famous for its vivid rainbow colors created by heat loving microorganisms around the mineral rich water.
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#2 Park Of The Monsters (Parco Dei Mostri), Bomarzo, Italy
A surreal 16th century garden filled with giant stone monsters and bizarre sculptures.
This unusual garden is filled with massive stone figures—grotesque, surreal, and deliberately disorienting.
It was designed to unsettle more than impress.
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#3 Mount Aso Caldera, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan
One of the world’s largest volcanic calderas, formed by massive eruptions thousands of years ago, with active volcanic peaks still rising from its center.
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#4 Bocca Della Verità, Rome, Italy
For centuries, visitors to Rome have placed a hand inside this carved stone face as a test of honesty.
Legend says that the result is immediate…
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#5 Cadillac Ranch, Amarillo, Texas, United States
Ten Cadillacs sit nose-down in a Texas field with infinite layers of spray paint.
Created in 1974 by the art collective Ant Farm and funded by eccentric millionaire Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch turned Route 66 into one of America’s most iconic open-air art galleries.
Visitors are still encouraged to leave their mark—literally. Would you add your own graffiti?
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#6 Vaadhoo Island, Maldives
Famous for the “Sea of Stars,” a natural phenomenon caused by bioluminescent plankton that make the shoreline glow bright blue at night.
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#7 The Little Mermaid Statue, Copenhagen, Denmark
A bronze mermaid looks out from the rocks, watching the tide ebb and flow. What led her to this place between land and water?
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#8 Angels Flight Railway, Los Angeles, California, United States
This tiny railway has survived demolition, derailments, and over a century of Los Angeles history.
Opened in 1901, Angels Flight carries passengers just 298 feet up Bunker Hill—earning its claim as “the world’s shortest railway.”
The ride lasts less than a minute, but the little orange cars have become one of LA’s most enduring icons, appearing in noir classics, La La Land, and plenty of local memories.
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#9 Baiae Underwater Archaeological Park, Naples, Italy
Ancient Roman ruins submerged beneath the sea. Baia was the hedonist Las Vegas of ancient Rome. Nero, Cicero, and Caesar all came here. Some built permanent villas. The city sat over natural volcanic vents, making it famous for its medicinal hot springs. It was sacked in the 8th century. Abandoned by 1500. Then the same volcanic vents that made it famous slowly raised the water level, and Baia slid beneath the bay. Today it’s one of the world’s few underwater archaeological parks. You can view them via lass-bottomed boats, snorkeling, or scuba. The ruins and statuary are remarkably preserved. The party moved underwater. It’s still worth attending.
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#10 Neon Museum, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
A famous outdoor “graveyard” preserving iconic vintage neon signs from old Las Vegas casinos and businesses.
When the lights of old casinos go dark, their signs don’t disappear.
They end up here—stacked, rusting, and still glowing faintly with the memory of the Strip.
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#11 Congress Avenue Bridge, Austin, Texas, United States
At dusk, thousands of bats stream out from beneath this roadway. What looks like chaotic movement is actually a precise, daily pattern.
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#12 Newspaper Rock State Historical Monument, Utah, United States
One of the world’s largest collections of ancient petroglyphs carved into stone.
Nine Mile Canyon in Utah runs for 40 miles. Nobody is entirely sure why it’s called Nine Mile Canyon. One theory involves John Wesley Powell using a nine-mile cartographic transect to map the area. The Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the site, admits it’s just a guess.
Tens of thousands of petroglyphs and pictographs line the canyon walls, left by the Fremont people between roughly 400 and 1400 CE, later Ute people, and 19th-century settlers. Hunting scenes. Bison. Birds. And some images that defy easy identification, which is why someone has inevitably proposed ancient astronauts.
Halfway through, there’s a ghost town. No amenities. Watch for rattlesnakes.
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#13 The Seven Magic Mountains Hidden Noses Installation, Copenhagen, Denmark
Tiny sculpted noses placed around the city that most visitors walk past without noticing.
In 1997, artist Rick Buckley made 35 plaster casts of his own nose and secretly fixed them to buildings across London, a critique of the city’s rapidly expanding CCTV surveillance network. Most were discovered and removed. A handful survived.
He didn’t admit to it until 2011, giving 14 years for legends to accumulate.
The best: find all seven noses hidden around Soho and you’ll become fabulously wealthy. Only five have been confirmed in Soho, and one of those isn’t even a Buckley nose.
The prize remains unclaimed.
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#14 Horseshoe Bend, Arizona, United States
A dramatic curve of the Colorado River carved into the desert over millions of years.
Over time, the river cut a deep curve into the rock, creating a shape that feels almost too precise to be natural.
Standing at the edge, it’s hard to take it in all at once.
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#15 Mercy Brown Grave, cemetery In Exeter, Rhode Island, united States
This grave belongs to Mercy Brown, linked to one of America’s most famous vampire legends from the 1890s. After several family members died of tuberculosis, locals believed she was undead and causing the illness. Her body was exhumed, and the story became a major part of New England vampire folklore.
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#16 Bergsala Headquarters, Kungsbacka, Sweden
The company once falsely claimed ties to Nintendo before later becoming Nintendo’s official distributor in Scandinavia.
In the early days of home gaming, one distributor made a bold claim.
He told a major game company he already had the rights to sell their consoles across an entire region.
The gamble worked—and a giant mascot outside the office still marks the moment.
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#17 Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument, New Mexico, United States
Famous for its surreal, cone-shaped rock formations carved by volcanic eruptions and erosion. They rise in clusters, packed tightly into a narrow canyon. These tall cones began as layers of volcanic ash and pumice. Over millions of years, wind and water carved them into the formations that give this monument its name. Trails wind between the spires and up above them for a wider view of the landscape.
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#18 Danzaka Slope, Kyoto, Japan
A historic stone staircase near Kiyomizu dera Temple, tied to a local legend saying that anyone who falls on the steps may be reincarnated as a cat.
This hillside staircase has been painted step by step with feline faces.
It’s a small neighborhood surprise, and oddly charming in person.
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#19 Fingal’s Cave, Staffa Island, Scotland
A sea cave famous for its towering hexagonal basalt columns and natural acoustics that inspired composer Felix Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture.”
Ocean waves echo through basalt columns here.
It feels built for sound, but it was shaped entirely by nature.
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#20 Lotus Temple, New Delhi, India
A Baháʼí House of Worship famous for its flower inspired design, created as a space for unity, silence, and spiritual gathering open to people of all religions.
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#21 Benagil Cave, Algarve, Portugal
A massive sea cave with a hidden beach inside, famous for its natural skylight and only accessible by water.
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#22 Alabama Museum Of Natural History, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States
Home to the Hodges Meteorite, the only known meteorite in recorded history to directly strike a person, after crashing through a house in 1954.
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#23 Marree Man, South Australia
The giant figure is called the Marree Man, also known as the Stuart’s Giant. It appeared mysteriously in 1998 near the town of Marree in the Australian outback. The geoglyph is about 4 kilometers long and depicts an Aboriginal hunter holding a stick or boomerang.
To this day, nobody knows for certain who created it. Various theories involve artists, military personnel, and local pranksters, but the creator has never been officially confirmed.
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#24 Smoky Yorkie Statue, Memorial Field, Valley Parkway, Lakewood, Ohio, United States
This statue honors Smoky, a tiny Yorkshire Terrier that became one of the most famous war dogs of World War II. She survived more than 150 air raids, a typhoon, and served with American troops in the Pacific. Smoky was also credited with helping soldiers by pulling communication cables through narrow pipes, saving hours of dangerous work.
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#25 Souss Massa Region, Morocco
This region is famous for its argan trees and the tree-climbing goats that feed on the fruit, playing a role in the production of valuable argan oil used in skincare and cosmetics.
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