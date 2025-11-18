Best Cars Of Canadian International Autoshow 2023 (18 Pics)

With 2023 ended and 2024 beginning, here is a look at last year’s autoshow and the best of show with this year’s event coming in a few weeks.
#1 Ford Gt In Gulf Racing Livery
#2 Ford Gt Is Worthy Of A 2nd Photo
#3 American Muscle
#4 If I Could Pick One From The Show, I Would Buy This
#5 So Rare, I’ve Only Seen 2 Porsche 959, This Is Not A 911
#6 If You Can Name This Porsche, You’re A Legend
#7 Is There A More Eye Popping Colour To Do A Lamborghini Huracan?
#8 Remember This From Your Childhood? Hotwheels Twin Mill, But Make It Real Life
#9 Darth Vader Showed Up
#10 LEGO Lamborghini Sian
#11 This Ford Gt Is As Good As It Gets
#12 Pfaff Always Brings Out Something Cool
#13 One Of The Strangest Looking And Rarest Cars Out. This Is An Alfa Romeo Rz
#14 Had To Put A Honda In Here! Civic Ef, With A Delorean Peeking Behind It
#15 Hyundai N Vision 74, Hyundai Please Build This Car And Send Me One!
#16 Hyundai Is On Fire Right Now With Its Designs… This Is The New Rn22e
#17 Yet Another Ford Gt Makes An Appearance
#18 Shelby
