30 Birthday Puns That Are Really A Piece Of Cake

There are several ways to mark such a joyous occasion as one’s birthday. First, there’s the unsurpassed classic of getting your friends and family together for a celebratory dinner, cake, and maybe some beverages afterward. Then there’s the weekend escape with your loved one to a cozy place somewhere. Then, of course, if you work in an office or anywhere with other people involved, there’s the inevitably awkward congratulation cake and limp-fish handshake party. But you know what could make this kind of a get-together that much better? Cool birthday puns!
As you’re about to see, happy birthday puns can be absolutely excellent, especially at relieving the tension of having to sit through your coworkers’ rendition of the Happy Birthday song performed off-key and off-beat. And if you’d serve these creative birthday puns at a one-per-minute rate, you might just have the birthday cake and eat it too (as your comrades will definitely announce an early end to the party).
Since you, our dedicated reader, already know that we just can’t get enough of unique puns dedicated to some specific topic, it’s probably no surprise that we also made a list of original happy birthday puns meant to mark the passing of your years. Of course, there will be funny puns about commemoratory cakes, exultant presents, and birthday wishes. There will also be some cat birthday puns on you getting older and none the wiser, but with cats. In other words, it is exactly what the doctor prescribed to make your birthday an exclusive occasion. That is, if you choose to serve these birthday card puns to your party guests. If not – it’s entirely your choice, but then your affair will undoubtedly lack some pomp.
Anyway, funny puns or not – birthdays are always worthy of a celebration! Whether you are picking some birthday puns for your own jubilee or to be scribbled onto a greeting card and lousily shoved into your friend’s hand – you’ll find what you seek for just a couple of inches below. So don’t forget to vote for these happy birthday puns and tell us which ones you like the most!
#1
Forget about the past, you can’t change it. Forget about the future, you can’t predict it. Forget about the present, I didn’t get you one.
#2
The best way to remember your wife’s birthday is to forget it once.
#3
Kids are so easy to buy for. My younger sister said she loves anything Frozen. I got her some frozen peas and pop tarts, can’t wait to see the look on her face.
#4
I need glasses to read my birthday cards. Wine glasses.
#5
Be careful. Too many birthdays will kill you.
#6
Why do we put candles on top of the birthday cake?
It’s too hard to put them on the bottom.
#7
What did the pirate say on his 80th birthday?
Aye, matey!
#8
How do raccoons celebrate their birthdays?
They get trashed.
#9
You know what goes up and never comes down?
Your age.
#10
How does a cat celebrate its birthday?
By turning up the mewsic.
#11
There’s nothing better than presents from friends and family on your birthday. Unless it’s the presence of friends and family on your birthday.
#12
My girlfriend asked for a ring for her birthday, so I don’t know why she hung up the phone when I called.
#13
This whole birthday thing is getting old. Don’t you think?
#14
What type of music is scary for birthday balloons?
Pop music.
#15
Where do you get a birthday present for your cat?
A catalog.
#16
I wanted to write some chemistry puns in your card, but I wasn’t sure if I’d get a reaction.
#17
What’s a ghost’s favorite cake?
I-scream cake.
#18
You know you’re getting old when caution is the only thing you care to exercise.
#19
Statistics show that those who have the most birthdays live the longest.
#20
Happy birthday, lettuce turnip the beet!
#21
What kind of birthday cake did Peter Pan receive?
A pan-cake!
#22
Why do people write on birthday cakes?
Because everyone wants to have their cake and read it too.
#23
You feta have a… gouda birthday.
#24
That birthday party was gelato fun.
#25
What does a turtle do on his birthday?
He shell-a-brates.
#26
I bought you a loaf of bread for your birthday toast.
#27
Go ahead cake my day.
#28
So, you’re spaghetting older.
#29
What do you say to a female sheep on her birthday?
Happy birthday to ewe!
#30
I always get emotional on my birthday. Even my cake is in tiers.
Follow Us