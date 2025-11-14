35 Well-Known People We’re Not Used To Seeing Young

Last year, Bored Panda wrote about famous people who made it only after they hit 30. Naturally, we’re not used to seeing these people when they were young adults, but it only makes us even more curious, because, well, haven’t you ever wondered what Morgan Freeman looked like in his twenties? Because we sure did. Therefore, Bored Panda has made you a short list of people that we haven’t seen as young adults and teenagers before. So scroll down below to vote for the ones that you like and that surprised you the most!
#1 Maggie Smith
#2 Ian Mckellen
#3 Helen Mirren
Image source: Jon Kopalloff
#4 Morgan Freeman
#5 Betty White
Image source: unknown
#6 Angela Lansbury
Image source: Disney Enterprises
#7 Colin Firth
#8 Ralph Fiennes
Image source: David Dettmann
#9 Patrick Stewart
#10 Judi Dench
#11 Meryl Streep
Image source: Jason Merritt
#12 Julie Andrews
Image source: Mark Hill
#13 Anthony Hopkins
#14 Christopher Walken
#15 Hugh Laurie
#16 Angela Bassett
#17 Samuel L. Jackson
#18 Bill Murray
#19 Willem Dafoe
#20 Bryan Cranston
#21 Ricky Gervais
#22 Daniel Day Lewis
#23 Idris Elba
#24 Liam Neeson
#25 Bill Nye
#26 Jack Nicholson
#27 Charles Dance
#28 Martha Stewart
#29 Whoopi Goldberg
#30 Bernie Sanders
#31 Joe Biden
#32 Oprah Winfrey
#33 Bette Midler
#34 Larry David
#35 Dr Phil
