Hey Pandas, What Are The Top 5 Things To Do While Pretending You Are Extremely Busy At Work?

#1

I love to see raw talent been taken over and given back to humans real people My kind of people.

#2

I love Cape Town .Fun Adventure memories get lost with friend go find unicorn

#3

Play with the stapler. Staplers are fun 👍

#4

Flip through papers pretending you are looking for something specific

#5

scroll through BP or fidget with something

