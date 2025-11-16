“What’s Wrong With Your Cat?”: 50 “Faulty” Cats That Can’t Stop Glitching (New Pics)

Cats rule the world. No one can tell me any different. They are the masters of the household, the masters of the internet, and the masters of each heart they come across. You see a cat—too bad, it’s too late to run. From now on you’re a pawn in their game. 

For that very reason, we at Bored Panda decided to give you a list of some of the most majestic, beautiful, and outright perfect cats to fill your soul mirth and pleasurable purpose. But as it sometimes happens, this gift got mishandled in post, so the feline friends of today are a bit… strange, to say the least. 

The good people of the world have been sharing their beloved yet questionable cats in a subreddit named r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat, which houses 623k owners and kitty lovers alike. Some of the group’s moderators were very kind to answer Bored Panda’s questions, so make sure you stick around for that! 

Also, don’t forget to upvote your favorite silly kitties, leave your thoughts and best cat puns in the comments below, and enjoy! Let’s cat into it! 

More info: Reddit

#1 He Might Be Prayin Or Something

Image source: ace_indra

#2 He Looks Like He’s About To Tell You Old War Stories

Image source: anoneti

#3 Today My Foster Kittens Tried Nursing On My Fixed Male Resident Cat. I Repeat. This Dude Has No Milk And These Are Not His Babies 😂

Image source: grayshush

#4 He Stands Like This When He Thinks We Aren’t Looking…

Image source: Em_Cat2

#5 He Actively Chooses To Lay Like This

Image source: ZephyrBird

#6 He Won’t Let Me Take It Off

Image source: grayshush

#7 Not Sure If It Is A Cat Or A Dinosaur

Image source: ruspartisan

#8 He Is An Idiot. She Is Photobombing

Image source: cobra8950

#9 This Cat Is A Person (Not My Cat)

Image source: shyfemalecharacter

#10 Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got

Image source: 0MoodIndigo0

#11 I Think I Might’ve Done Something Wrong Because Apparently My Cat Wants Me To Sit Down And Have A Talk With Him

Image source: Salty-Photo-57

#12 Think He’d Like The Beach? This Is A Daily Occurrence

Image source: DarthYsalamir

#13 Do You File A Cat By Category?

Image source: RiffRaffMama

#14 After A Long Day Of Building The Nation

Image source: kalipapers

#15 My Friend’s Cat, Winston. Either He’s Seeing Beyond The Veil, Or He Just Found Your Late-Night Internet Search History

Image source: ephemeralbiscuit

#16 T-Rex

Image source: Adventurous-Cell-362

#17 Antonio Loves To Bask

Image source: abbyy46

#18 Kast Iron Kitter

Image source: bohemianretainer15

#19 I Actually Can’t Describe It. This Is Sophie

Image source: Agreeable_Yam7676

#20 What’s Wrong Bobbi?

Image source: Assuume

#21 What. The. F… Is This. Cat Probably

Image source: thehealthylookout

#22 Meet Charlie

Image source: highfivesandhandjobs

#23 Last Year One Of The Foster Kittens We Had Maintained Eye Contact As He Took A Standing Poop

Image source: kec36

#24 There’s Not A Single Thought In Her Head. Not One

Image source: tfpalt

#25 She Always Prefers To Sit With Her Front Feet Pointed Away From Each Other

Image source:  F1ssion

#26 10/10 Nuisance

Image source: callandiajelly

#27 Just Couldn’t Make It

Image source: katharinax

#28 The Perfect Bed

Image source: Aidangameguy1Reddit

#29 Why

Image source: _hugo_j_

#30 Morning Meditation

Image source: aldolaseb

#31 Kitty Is Plotting Revenge!

Image source: MeliaDanae

#32 My Cat Cricket Apparently Didn’t Like The House Sitter. But This Is Terrifying

Image source: NYColette

#33 The “Shut Up, I’m Doing Me” Face

Image source: Tailsofumi

#34 This Is Possibly The Greatest Picture I Have On My Camera Roll

Image source: UniKilledMe

#35 She Haz Confuze

Image source: johntaylorsbangs

#36 I Don’t Know What To Say About This

Image source: dobsco

#37 Cat Van Damme

Image source: frothy_boasting

#38 When I Forget To Shut The Bedroom Door She Brings Socks Into The Living Room While I’m At Work. Yes, They Are In Pairs

Image source: vision_repair

#39 I Shall Ride You Into Battle!

Image source: OK-Candy

#40 This Cat Loves Corn

Image source: JamalianLancaster

#41 Just A Touch Dramatic

Image source: TedBundysUnibrow

#42 Ralph Likes To Hang Out Like This

Image source: ossobuffo

#43 Kitty

Image source:  Master1718

#44 He Won’t Stop Huffing My Tea Leaves

Image source: paintingcatlady

#45 Kitty Thinks Human Is Broken

Image source: CleverlySavory41

#46 Loulou Always Had An… Interesting Way Of Doing Things

Image source: _tiredpanda

#47 Perfect Landing

Image source: spencermaydriver

#48 My Cat Steals Clothes From My Closet And Then Brings The Item She Stole To Her Litterbox, In Which She Carefully Places It So The Item Of Clothing Is Always Fully Inside It, No Matter How Big

Image source: noisystrawberry

#49 Yawn Stretch On The Hutch

Image source: jstarrs

#50 He Scrunged So Hard His Face Broke

Image source: WitchesAlmanac

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
