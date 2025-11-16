“What’s Wrong With Your Cat?”: 50 “Faulty” Cats That Can’t Stop Glitching (New Pics)

Cats rule the world. No one can tell me any different. They are the masters of the household, the masters of the internet, and the masters of each heart they come across. You see a cat—too bad, it’s too late to run. From now on you’re a pawn in their game.
For that very reason, we at Bored Panda decided to give you a list of some of the most majestic, beautiful, and outright perfect cats to fill your soul mirth and pleasurable purpose. But as it sometimes happens, this gift got mishandled in post, so the feline friends of today are a bit… strange, to say the least.
The good people of the world have been sharing their beloved yet questionable cats in a subreddit named r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat, which houses 623k owners and kitty lovers alike. Some of the group’s moderators were very kind to answer Bored Panda’s questions, so make sure you stick around for that!
Also, don’t forget to upvote your favorite silly kitties, leave your thoughts and best cat puns in the comments below, and enjoy! Let’s cat into it!
#1 He Might Be Prayin Or Something
#1 He Might Be Prayin Or Something
#2 He Looks Like He’s About To Tell You Old War Stories
Image source: anoneti
#3 Today My Foster Kittens Tried Nursing On My Fixed Male Resident Cat. I Repeat. This Dude Has No Milk And These Are Not His Babies 😂
Image source: grayshush
#4 He Stands Like This When He Thinks We Aren’t Looking…
Image source: Em_Cat2
#5 He Actively Chooses To Lay Like This
Image source: ZephyrBird
#6 He Won’t Let Me Take It Off
#6 He Won't Let Me Take It Off
#7 Not Sure If It Is A Cat Or A Dinosaur
Image source: ruspartisan
#8 He Is An Idiot. She Is Photobombing
Image source: cobra8950
#9 This Cat Is A Person (Not My Cat)
#9 This Cat Is A Person (Not My Cat)
#10 Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got
Image source: 0MoodIndigo0
#11 I Think I Might’ve Done Something Wrong Because Apparently My Cat Wants Me To Sit Down And Have A Talk With Him
Image source: Salty-Photo-57
#12 Think He’d Like The Beach? This Is A Daily Occurrence
Image source: DarthYsalamir
#13 Do You File A Cat By Category?
#13 Do You File A Cat By Category?
#14 After A Long Day Of Building The Nation
Image source: kalipapers
#15 My Friend’s Cat, Winston. Either He’s Seeing Beyond The Veil, Or He Just Found Your Late-Night Internet Search History
Image source: ephemeralbiscuit
#16 T-Rex
#16 T-Rex
#17 Antonio Loves To Bask
#17 Antonio Loves To Bask
#18 Kast Iron Kitter
#18 Kast Iron Kitter
#19 I Actually Can’t Describe It. This Is Sophie
Image source: Agreeable_Yam7676
#20 What’s Wrong Bobbi?
#20 What's Wrong Bobbi?
#21 What. The. F… Is This. Cat Probably
#21 What. The. F… Is This. Cat Probably
#22 Meet Charlie
#22 Meet Charlie
#23 Last Year One Of The Foster Kittens We Had Maintained Eye Contact As He Took A Standing Poop
Image source: kec36
#24 There’s Not A Single Thought In Her Head. Not One
Image source: tfpalt
#25 She Always Prefers To Sit With Her Front Feet Pointed Away From Each Other
Image source: F1ssion
#26 10/10 Nuisance
#26 10/10 Nuisance
#27 Just Couldn’t Make It
#27 Just Couldn't Make It
#28 The Perfect Bed
#28 The Perfect Bed
#29 Why
#29 Why
#30 Morning Meditation
#30 Morning Meditation
#31 Kitty Is Plotting Revenge!
#31 Kitty Is Plotting Revenge!
#32 My Cat Cricket Apparently Didn’t Like The House Sitter. But This Is Terrifying
Image source: NYColette
#33 The “Shut Up, I’m Doing Me” Face
#33 The "Shut Up, I'm Doing Me" Face
#34 This Is Possibly The Greatest Picture I Have On My Camera Roll
Image source: UniKilledMe
#35 She Haz Confuze
#35 She Haz Confuze
#36 I Don’t Know What To Say About This
Image source: dobsco
#37 Cat Van Damme
#37 Cat Van Damme
#38 When I Forget To Shut The Bedroom Door She Brings Socks Into The Living Room While I’m At Work. Yes, They Are In Pairs
Image source: vision_repair
#39 I Shall Ride You Into Battle!
#39 I Shall Ride You Into Battle!
#40 This Cat Loves Corn
#40 This Cat Loves Corn
#41 Just A Touch Dramatic
#41 Just A Touch Dramatic
#42 Ralph Likes To Hang Out Like This
Image source: ossobuffo
#43 Kitty
#43 Kitty
#44 He Won’t Stop Huffing My Tea Leaves
#44 He Won't Stop Huffing My Tea Leaves
#45 Kitty Thinks Human Is Broken
#45 Kitty Thinks Human Is Broken
#46 Loulou Always Had An… Interesting Way Of Doing Things
Image source: _tiredpanda
#47 Perfect Landing
#47 Perfect Landing
#48 My Cat Steals Clothes From My Closet And Then Brings The Item She Stole To Her Litterbox, In Which She Carefully Places It So The Item Of Clothing Is Always Fully Inside It, No Matter How Big
Image source: noisystrawberry
#49 Yawn Stretch On The Hutch
#49 Yawn Stretch On The Hutch
#50 He Scrunged So Hard His Face Broke
#50 He Scrunged So Hard His Face Broke
