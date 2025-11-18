Woman Hospitalized After Liposuction Procedure Using AliExpress Dental Phlegm Suction Machine

A woman is said to be in “critical care” after being subjected to a liposuction performed by an aesthetician who allegedly used a dental phlegm suction machine from AliExpress. Taking to her Facebook page on Sunday (September 22), Louise Belle shared an alarming post warning people against a certain “Joline Aesthetics” in Milton Keynes, UK.
In the now-viral Facebook post, Louise included a photograph of the device Joline Anderson, the beautician who owns Joline Aesthetics, allegedly used on her daughter and another person who is said to be currently hospitalized.
A screenshot showed that the machine in question was an “18 liters per minute air flow electric portable suction unit,” which is sold for a couple of hundred dollars on Chinese online shops.
“Please do not use [Joline Aesthetics] Joline aesthetic in Bletchley she isn’t qualified to train students or carry out any aesthetics!!” Louise wrote.
Image credits: pwmotion/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
As per Joline’s official website, the beautician offers training packages consisting of various cosmetic treatments, such as “anti-wrinkle injections” and “safety in medicine,“ for £1700 (approximately $2270).
“She’s unsafe and carrying out liposuction procedures from equipment she brought on [AliExpress] making incisions,” Louise continued. “People are in A&E!!! It’s portable a phlegm-sucking dental machine!!”
Liposuction is a cosmetic surgery that removes excess fat from the body to change its shape and contour, the NHS explains.
Image credits: Louise Belle
It’s often used to target areas like the stomach, thighs, buttocks, upper arms, and waistline, and it is performed by a plastic or dermatologic surgeon.
In the same post, the 43-year-old mom shared a screenshot that showed that Joline’s beauty salon was no longer accredited by Continuing Professional Development (CPD), a decision which “may have been actioned by them for numerous reasons.”
Additionally, Louise shared two photographs of what is believed to be one of Joline’s customer’s bodies in the aftermath of undergoing liposuction at Joline Aesthetics.
The liposuction was allegedly performed by an aesthetician
Image credits: Louise Belle
The first picture showed an extremely bruised lower stomach, with a massive black hematoma. Another snap seemingly exposed a terribly bruised hip. According to Louise, the person in the photograph is the “latest victim [and] is currently in hospital after liposuction.”
Louise further shared a screenshot that indicated that Joline Aesthetics was insured with a British insurance company, Insynch Insurance. The company has since blocked Bored Panda upon being asked to comment on the issue.
On Monday (September 23), Louise returned to her Facebook page to assert that she was compelled to reveal the situation because Joline had ignored her attempts to communicate.
Image credits: Louise Belle
She stated: “JUST TO MAKE IT CRYSTAL CLEAR I DID REACH OUT TO JOLINE FIRST AND THEN I GOT BLOCKED! Had no choice to expose!!”
The following day, Louise shared a video from “Sam” a practitioner at Ever After Beauty & Aesthetics MK, confirming that a person was left in “critical care” due to an aesthetician conducting a liposuction with a “device that is not even created for that.”
On Thursday night (September 26), Louise uploaded an update on Facebook, where she claimed that Joline refunded £2,000 (approximately $2670) to her daughter but that she then attempted to reverse the payment.
The aesthetician allegedly used a dental phlegm suction machine from AliExpress
Image credits: Louise Belle
“So you rob my child, do the decent thing and refund the money, and then try to get the money stopped!” Louise wrote.
Along with the new update, Louise attached a screenshot of LuxFill UK, a brand of dermal fillers, announcing that they had discontinued its ambassadorship with Joline “due to numerous reports of illegal practices at her clinic.”
“Anyway your evil little plan didn’t work did it!!” Louise penned, adding: “I’m going to keep going and use the same energy that you used when you robbed people and messed with their health!!”
The angered mom also shared a screenshot of a recent Instagram story from Joline Aesthetics, posted on Wednesday (September 25), which claimed that the clinic is a “fully qualified and accredited aesthetic facility.”
It further read: “We are professionally trained and certified to offer all the services we provide to our clients.
“The recent allegations claiming that one of our clients was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) are entirely false.”
Taking to her Facebook page on Sunday (September 22), Louise Belle shared an alarming post
Image credits: Louise Belle
Joline Aesthetics went on to affirm that none of its clients had been hospitalized, “let alone admitted to the ICU or died,” as a result of “any treatment or procedure” performed by them.
It went on to refute any association with the images Louise had shared, claiming that they had been sourced from Google.
“All of our equipment and machines are obtained from reputable manufacturers, and contrary to what has been claimed, none of our equipment has been purchased from AliExpress.”
Image credits: LuxFill UK
The clinic accused Louise of defamation and urged viewers not to “believe everything you see on social media without any solid proof.”
Bored Panda conducted a reverse image search on Louise’s photographs, and the results came back with zero matches, indicating that her images are entirely original.
The incident reportedly occurred at Joline Aesthetics in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, UK
Image credits: joline_aesthetics
“Bet you wished now you sorted it out privately like I tried to in the beginning before you just blocked me!!” Louise wrote.
She concluded: “Also anyone that has done a course with Joline I strongly suggest that do not put your hands on another client you are qualified or insured and try to seek a refund from her but she’s in complete denial or go down the legal route if you have no joy!!”
The alleged incident quickly gained notoriety on social media, as an aesthetics course provider said in a video on TikTok, reacting to Louise’s claims: “This post has just shocked me to my core.”
She continued: “Now, as an aesthetics practitioner for many, many years and train many, many students, I find it absolutely disgusting that anybody would think that a course that you do in a day, that would suffice the skills of what a surgeon needs to perform something as invasive and as serious as liposuction.”
Bored Panda has contacted all parties involved in the story, in addition to local regulators in the beauty industry, for comment.
“Only doctors can carry out liposuction,” a reader commented
