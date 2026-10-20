Woman Sobs After Stranger Refuses To Switch Plane Seats So She Can Sit With Husband, His Reaction Makes It Worse

Travel blogger Tomiko Harvey found her patience being tested on a long-haul flight to the U.S.
Sharing the in-flight drama online, Tomiko revealed she had a viral interaction with a fellow flier, who ended up bawling for hours because of what the content creator said.
“The ultimate white tears,” Tomiko said about the woman’s dramatic display.
Travel blogger Tomiko Harvey found her patience being tested on a long-haul flight to the U.S.
After her father passed away, Tomiko Harvey said she was traveling from Kazakhstan to the U.S. and had the viral interaction on a connecting flight from Istanbul to Washington, D.C.
The woman next to her acted as if sitting away from her husband was the most unbearable tragedy she could ever endure.
But Tomiko Harvey seemed to have no sympathy for her.
The woman asked Tomiko if she could exchange seats because she “missed” her husband.
But the content creator believed that wasn’t a good enough reason to give up her aisle seat to squeeze into a middle seat, especially when it was a 10-hour flight.
“I refused to give up my aisle seat because a lady missed her husband,” Tomiko told her 24.2K followers on Instagram. “The ultimate white tears on a long-haul flight from Istanbul to DC.”
The influencer shared footage of what she described as “the ultimate white tears on a long-haul flight”
With an exasperated look on her face, Tomiko was seen sitting next to the woman, who sat bawling on the flight for hours because the influencer turned down her request.
“She cried for 3 hours. I finally asked her if someone d*ed, because who cries for 3 hours? She said nobody d*ed,” she wrote in the caption.
“She just missed her husband, and whose shoulder would she lay her head on,” she added.
Tomiko noted that the woman’s husband was just two rows ahead, sitting in the middle seat with his headphones on.
He was “sleeping in heavenly peace the entire flight,” the video-maker wrote. “She really wanted me in a middle seat for 10 hours so she could lay her head on his shoulder.”
After they touched down in Washington, D.C., Tomiko congratulated the woman on making it through the entire flight without her husband.
After landing in the U.S., the blogger congratulated the upset woman for surviving without her husband
“When we landed, I told her, ‘Good job. Look at you surviving without your husband for 10 hours,’” the content creator quipped.
“Now I need to reevaluate my marriage because I clearly do not love my husband enough,” she added.
The travel blogger went on to ask why people think it’s okay to ask strangers to switch seats for them, especially when they have a long flight ahead of them.
She also said couples who can’t seem to be away from each other should book their seats accordingly or pay for them.
“Is it rude to refuse to switch seats on a plane? If you want to sit together, book together or pay for seat selection,” Tomiko said. “Would you have switched? Tell me below.”
Her question opened up a heated discussion about on-flight etiquette and personal boundaries.
“Plot twist…hubby booked the flights and seat selection. That [man] needed a break!” read one comment online
“They should have booked their d*mn seats together. I’m with you 100%. Ain’t no way in hell I’m doing a middle seat if I don’t have to!” one said.
Another wrote, “He did not miss her he had a great flight! and you did the right thing. Some women are so needy….”
“Can’t survive a ten-hour flight without her husband but also won’t pay for seat together,” added another. “None of those sound like your problem.”
People on the other side of the argument said, “I don’t know. You never know what someone is going through. Maybe she wasn’t just crying because she wasn’t sitting next to him … Not sure I would choose not to be kind to another person and then brag about it”
“What is wrong with you for being apathetic and thinking someone is wrong for asking you to switch seats?” another asked. “Shame on you. First of all, if you were traveling alone that is extremely insensitive for you to not be more compassionate about her desire to want to sit next to her husband,” one user said.
“You’ve gotten so old and cold to the world, that you forgot what it was like to be young, in love, and obsessed with your new husband,” continued the same user. “It also shows you forgot what kindness and honest compassion to strangers is like…”
Tomiko has recently been sharing her adventures and cultural experiences in Kazakhstan
Recently, Tomiko has been sharing pictures and videos of her adventures and cultural experiences in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan.
She has been trying traditional local delicacies, including kurt, a salty, dried cheese, and kumis, a fermented drink made from mare’s milk.
“People say it tastes like champagne mixed with sour cream. I will let you decide if that is a compliment,” she wrote alongside a video of herself being repulsed by the taste of kumis.
“Poor planning on their part is not an emergency on yours,” one said during the seat-switching discussion
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