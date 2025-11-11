Amazing Finger Paintings by Iris Scott

Sometimes fingers, dipped in paint almost by accident, can completely change the course of an artist’s career. This is what happened to Seattle-based artist Iris Scott, who is now famous for her unique art painted only by fingers. On her trip to Thailand, Iris was working on a colorful painting in a nicely air-conditioned room when she realized that in order to switch to color yellow she needed to go out into the heat to clean her brushes. Not tempted by the idea, Iris added several yellow touches onto her oil painting with her fingers. “I knew within 10 strokes that finger painting with oils was what I would spend the rest of my life doing,” she says.

Iris paints with a pair of surgical gloves on, and her finger moves resemble those of a pianist as she touches multiple points on the canvas at the same time. This painting technique allows her to achieve a vibrant impressionistic effect in her works. “I see the world through ‘finger painted’ colored glasses,” says the artist. “I paint what I see. Beautiful paintings are hiding everywhere, sometimes I catch my creative ideas when I’m walking down the sidewalk, or lounging in a living room. I search for color relationships, and intriguing forms.” As of now, finger painting is not just for kids anymore!

Website: irisfingerpaintings.com

