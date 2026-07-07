Will the Final ’28 Years Later’ Movie Actually Happen?

When 28 Years Later landed in cinemas in 2025, it had been 23 years since Danny Boyle explored the undead. Horror fanatics had been waiting over two decades for this, with many giving up hope that it would ever come to fruition. So, you can imagine the excitement when Boyle revealed his grand plan for a three-part vehicle.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple followed exactly 28 weeks after Boyle’s epic return, only this time Nia DaCosta took the reins behind the camera. While the film garnered heaps of praise, it was considered a box office flop. This leaves the fate of Boyle’s three-part plan hanging precariously over a cliff. So, let’s try and break down if a third 28 Years Later movie is coming our way or whether the franchise is done for good.
How 28 Years Later Proved the Zombie Genre Wasn’t Dead
Despite only ever making one zombie movie, Danny Boyle became synonymous with the genre after 28 Days Later became a cult smash hit. For two decades, horror fans patiently waited for a sequel, and when it landed, it delivered. Boyle’s return (alongside original writer Alex Garland) to this universe not only introduced us to a whole new cast of characters, it also shed some light on day one of the outbreak.
28 Years Later proved that “zombie fatigue” in cinema was a thing of the past, and that this wasn’t just a horror movie sequel – it was a massive cinematic event. It was star-studded and also introduced us to a brand new talent in Alfie Williams, who plays Spike. Made on a $60 million budget, 28 Years Later pulled in over $150 million at the box office, more than clearing its break-even point. This alone felt like a recipe for a sequel, and then when Jack O’Connell‘s Sir Jimmy Crystal appeared in the bonkers cliff-hanger ending, it felt like Boyle’s three movie plan was in full effect.
The Bone Temple Drop Off
The box office tale of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a perplexing one. Right out of the gate, it underperformed. When it hit theaters over the Martin Luther Jr. holiday, the industry expected it to boom and bring in around $20 million. This was of course based on the success of 28 Years Later seven months prior. However, it opened to a disappointing $12.5 million domestically and $29.2 million globally. By the end of its cinematic run, it grossed $58.5 million against its $63 million budget.
What’s bizarre is that this film was even more critically adored than 28 Years Later, boasting a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest in the whole franchise. So, why didn’t it get the same viewership as 28 Years Later? The first thing to note is that the ending of 28 Years Later was a massive thematic shift. The film rapidly changed gears from a film focused on the nature of family to a wacky, over-the-top action flick when Jimmy and his gang showed up. While many praised this element of the film, others found it way too jarring.
Secondly, The Bone Temple had a brutal release date. It had to compete for premium screens with James Cameron‘s long-awaited Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite its box office failure, Nia DaCosta stated how although disappointed, she “made a great film” and is “really proud of it.” However, if part 3 happens, she will not be returning.
Alfie Williams Gifts Fans with a Glimmer of Hope
Danny Boyle initially envisioned the third part of 28 Years Later to arrive much sooner. However, he then effectively said that the greenlight was hanging on the success of The Bone Temple. This led many to believe that the three movie plan was scrapped altogether. However, devoted fans couldn’t be re-introduced to Cillian Murphy‘s Jim and then just be left to create the rest of the story in their minds. Right?
Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case. While Boyle has been hard at work on his new movie Ink, in which he will re-team with Jack O’Connell, it seems pre-production may have started on 28 Years Later‘s third instalment. On May 12, 2026, Alfie Williams took to his Instagram page to post a photo of him practicing with a bow and arrow. Alongside the picture, the caption: “It’s Great to be Back!” and a playful winking face. The comments flooded with users asking if the third part is happening, but Williams didn’t grace anyone with a reply.
As of writing, there has been no official announcement. Boyle is currently shopping for distribution and sales deals for Ink, and William’s only upcoming credit on IMDB is for the horror movie, Banquet. And for all we know, this movie could involve his character using a bow and arrow. Until Sony speaks up, horror fans will have to just try and read between the lines.
Read Next: How Alfie Williams Became the Breakout Star of 28 Years Later
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