Will Moon Knight Have a Happy Ending?

This doesn’t feel like the type of story that’s bound to have a happy ending, does it? Since the first episode, it feels as though we’ve been introduced to a man that not only has a serious case of dissociative identity disorder but who is miserable in just about every sense of the word. Steven is no better off than Marc, since he’s disrespected by his fellow employees, lives alone, and is so highly neurotic that he appears ready to cut and run at any given moment. Okay, maybe he’s not that bad, but he’s a definite coward that requires a lot of convincing when it comes time to save his own life. It’s very possible that things might straighten out somehow in the final episode of the initial season, but the likelihood of this feels extremely low, especially if there’s an idea of making a second season since it would make more sense to leave a cliffhanger that kept people waiting to see what happened. With the revelation that the final episode is set to be the shortest, it kind of feels as though this won’t be happening.
But the possibility of a second season is hopefully a thought that those in charge will be giving serious thought to since trying to contain a hero that hasn’t yet been seen in the MCU within a single season feels like a strange idea, to begin with. Loki, Hawkeye, Wanda, and Vision had already been established in the movies, so it made sense to see their stories either wrapping up loose ends or in Loki’s case, going deeper into the MCU in an attempt to show even more. But Moon Knight has been seen for all of five episodes at this time, with the sixth bound to be the last appearance. That’s not nearly enough time to establish the full scope of who he is, especially not with how the show has been going.
Let’s put it this way, Moon Knight hasn’t exactly been given the best entrance into the MCU, especially since there’s been so much exposition when dealing with Steven and Marc. But the moments that he’s been unleashed to fight have been entertaining, and the sympathy gained for Steven has been hard to miss. It was even more so when it was revealed that Steven wasn’t real, and Marc was. It only grew by leaps and bounds in episode 5 when Steven fell into the Duat and was left behind. Right now, seeing a happy ending for this story isn’t really possible for a lot of people since Marc isn’t exactly the favorite of many people since he’s been acting like kind of a jerk for much of the time. But Steven, the guy that people have been identifying with for the past five seasons, has been getting the short end of the stick no matter that he’s been the one in control from the start, at least until Marc convinced him to give up control. The big question though is who the third person in their body is that neither of them knows about since this could be a big problem moving forward now that Steven isn’t there.
But a happy ending would be a serious surprise if it did happen in this story since after getting shot by Harrow and then forced to make his way through the afterlife, it’s hard to see how Marc is going to come back from this, but we’ll get to find out soon enough. Whether or not Khonshu will be released in the final episode is hard to say, but it would make for a great final fight if it came down to avatar vs. avatar, since if Harrow and his followers can revive Ammit it’s fair to say that it will either come down to such a fight or perhaps Khonshu will somehow come back and resurrect Moon Knight to stop his fellow deity. But this would be difficult indeed with the other gods no doubt watching. To think that they would allow Khonshu to go mucking about in the lives of mortals again feels unlikely. There are a few moving parts in this story that has yet to sort themselves out, especially since the gods apparently want nothing to do with humanity.
Talking about happy endings isn’t that typical in the MCU, so it’s fair to say that Moon Knight isn’t going to get one, but unless there’s a season 2 in the works, it’s hopeful that things will at least reach a point where a certain balance will be met. It’s tough to think of how that would work with a character like Moon Knight, but one thing to keep in mind is that he’s never been a balanced character in the first place. Episode 5 kind of proved that.