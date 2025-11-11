I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

by

My name is Thiago Bianchini and I am an illustrator and graphic designer. Two years ago I started creating this series of illustrations using fine-tipped ink pens. Inspired by double exposure photography, I brought this universe to my drawing world. Wildlife creatures surrounded by trees, grass and craggy mountains contrast with the starry sky formed by thousands of tiny dots.

I usually take four hours to finish one artwork with stippling technique like this. That’s a lot of dots and a lot of patience. The most interesting thing about art is not having limits. You can create something simple or complex, surrealistic. It’s an universal communication form. Nowadays art is one of the most important things in the world because it unites people and makes them think.

One of my goals is to inspire people who live in big cities to turn their eyes back to nature. To get inspired and do something to protect wildlife or what’s left of it. In addition to the double exposure illustrations, much of my portfolio is filled with stylized portraits of animals, longhaired girls, hipster sailors, graphic textures and exclusive handmade typographies.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

#1 Flying

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#2 Hidden Animals

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#3 Lost In The Wild

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#4 The Bear And The Foxes

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#5 The Fox And The Hare

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#6 Into The Mountains

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#7 The Eagle And The Fox

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#8 Wild Africa

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#9 The Owl And The Deer

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#10 The Wolf And The Rabbit

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#11 Whaleship

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#12 White Fang

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#13 Owl

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#14 Secret Garden

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#15 The Giant Elk

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#16 The Eagle And The Deer

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#17 The Crow And The Rabbit

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

#18 The Moose And The Bear

I Draw Thousands Of Tiny Dots To Create These Wild Illustrations

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
White Collar
White Collar Season 3 Episode 2 Review: “Where There’s a Will”
3 min read
May, 29, 2015
Did You Ever See Jonah Hill’s Animated Series “Allen Gregory?”
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2017
This Table Burns Money (literally)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Created Horoscope Series Inspired By Celebrities
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Who Are The Richest Cast Members on Gold Rush?
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2020
BF Breaks Up Without Warning, Blocks Contact, Then Claims He Was Waiting For Her To Fight For Him
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.