Jeffrey Epstein appears to have purchased 330 gallons of sulfuric acid for his private island on the same date in 2018 when the FBI reopened investigations into his trafficking charges.
The information has come to light courtesy of the final batch of Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 30.
Though the receipt in the disclosure suggests the pe**phile acquired the chemical to perform aquatic management on his property, netizens believe the date coinciding with the law enforcement getting back into action suggests a sinister cause.
Sulfuric acid, notably, is a highly corrosive substance that can melt the hardest of metals. That same intensity makes it dangerous for human contact, as exposure can cause severe burns among other complications.
The latest batch of Epstein files shows the s** offender bought sulfuric acid in bulk
Image credits: Department of Justice
According to a purchase receipt and several email exchanges in the latest tranche of Epstein files cited by the Daily Mail, Epstein ordered six 55-gallon drums of sulfuric acid for Little Saint James, his private island, on December 6, 2018.
The date aligns with the Southern District of New York (SDNY) launching a renewed federal investigation into Epstein’s trafficking operation, which ultimately led to his arrest in June 2019.
Image credits: Department of Justice
The request on the sulfuric acid form reads: “x 6 55 gal drums sulphuric acid w/fuel and insurance charge for transport; materials for conductivity probes; replacement pH and cable – RO plant.”
Image credits: Department of Justice
The text suggests Epstein intended to use the chemical for water treatment, as sulfuric acid is commonly used to adjust pH levels and improve the effectiveness of other chemicals in the purification process.
While the receipt listed a legitimate use, some netizens alleged the acid was intended to obliterate human and material evidence
Image credits: Department of Justice
“A man about to be charged with trafficking children orders a chemical that dissolves organic matter. Are we supposed to believe it’s a coincidence?” one netizen probed, while a second remarked, “Dissolved girls tell no tales.”
Image credits: Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Getty Images
“Someone in the FBI informed him to dispose of the bodies,” claimed a third, while a fourth added, “He used sulfuric acid to destroy materials and erase evidence.”
Image credits: Department of Justice
“Coincidences happen, but this one smells like a panic buy from a man who knew exactly what evidence needed to disappear,” a fifth social media user wrote.
Image credits: Department of Justice
Some compared Epstein to Walter White from Breaking Bad, joking that the fictional character “is in the files too.”
The AMC drama antihero frequently used hydrofluoric acid to dispose of bodies.
Following the conclusion of the Epstein files release, many have called for court procedures to follow
Image credits: Department of Justice
The DOJ’s disclosure of Epstein files named several high-profile figures in connection with the disgraced financier.
Some of those listed include current US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, tech executives Elon Musk and Bill Gates, UK royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.
Detractors of Epstein and his associates are not satisfied with the release of names alone. They are now calling for those linked to the late criminal to be thoroughly investigated and held accountable.
Image credits: Department of Justice
“Prosecute everyone who did wrong,” one social media user voiced, while another demanded, “The Epstein files better start turning into the Epstein trials.”
“I want generations after us to talk about the Epstein trials of 2026 like we do the Nuremberg trials of 1945 and 1946. Arrests, charges, trials — now. All of them,” added a third.
“The American people aren’t ‘moving on,’” said a fourth user, referencing Donald Trump’s Oval Office briefing last week, where he said it was time for the country to “get onto something else.”
Image credits: Department of Justice
Meanwhile, eight Epstein survivors appeared in an advertisement aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, calling for the release of more files related to them.
The DOJ reportedly identified six million pages of evidence related to Epstein, but concluded their unsealing of it by sharing only 3.5 million pages, including 180,000 images and some 2000 videos.
In the 40-second video, the women held up photographs of their younger selves and demanded full transparency from the Donald Trump administration, saying, “We all deserve the truth.”
“Unless he was manufacturing chemicals or car batteries, which he wasn’t, that’s extremely suspicious” a netizen opined
