Why Witchblade Needs a Reboot

It feels as though this idea hasn’t been given enough love in the past, doesn’t it? While it was a movie and a show at one point, as well as a well-established comic book, Witchblade is an idea that didn’t exactly last into the current era in the same manner as many other ideas did. But the fact is that this story is kind of interesting and could be given an interesting reboot. At this point, it’s fair to say that there’s at least some interest, but it’s not great enough yet to see the idea pushed forward in a significant manner. For a while, Witchblade was a decent idea that might have had a chance of sticking around had it been given the right script and a story could have enchanted the audience in a more effective way. But after a while, people lost interest and as most people know, once that happens a show or a movie can become just a memory, and sometimes less than that. But as a supernatural story, it does have enough pull to be compelling in a way that people might find is worth a look.
The cast would no doubt have to be changed quite a bit, but it’s fair to think that maybe a couple of those that are still kicking around might be able to find themselves being considered for a role in any reboot. Given the serious lack of any big mention in pop culture at this time, other than a random bit of news here and there, it’s fair to say that if a reboot of Witchblade came along, it would be a hard reboot of the story, and it’s even possible that a good number of elements within the tale would be switched or changed somehow. As long as the core story was allowed to remain the same, however, it’s feasible to think that this could work as a story and be capable of entertaining people in a big way.
If it was capable of happening it might even be great to see if a crossover with the MCU might be able to happen since this did happen years ago with a couple of Marvel characters, and it was kind of interesting to be fair. But the idea of the Witchblade, a piece of armor that has its own capabilities and makes its own choice who it will affix itself to, is fun to think about since it brings another chance to female lead that, if she’s skilled enough, could create a lot of buzz when it comes to the initial story. Trying to think up ways that could entice people back to the idea might be a bit of a struggle, but only insomuch as it would require a good to great screenwriter who would work with the existing lore of the story to create something that would be dynamic and geared more to the main idea and themes of the story that people remember. One thing that would be kind of hard to take from the comics though is the fact that the main character was often nearly undressed for a good deal of the time, as she typically had only the armor to protect her.
There are plenty of ways to work around this as it’s not a stretch of the imagination to say that the comic was designed for a certain demographic and that it was therefore bound to feature the main character in a manner that appealed to men and adolescents. In the live-action production, however, this was the case. If a reboot did come along it feels fair to say that a throwback to the comics might be nice to see, but it wouldn’t be nearly as practical, so it might need to be altered a bit to present less of an image that would be seen as an adolescent fantasy and more of practical presentation that could still carry the overall look and feel that people might expect. The debate over whether women are over-sexualized in movies has been ongoing for a while, and even though there are many solid talking points when it comes to a practical outfit that serves a purpose instead of being window dressing, there are those who want to see their favorite characters represented in a way that’s closer to what they remember.
Whether or not this ever happens, Witchblade is still a worthwhile thought to have when it comes to bringing a show back to life, especially since there are a lot of different ideas that could come from this story. If someone decided to be ambitious enough to take on this story and see how it might develop, they would find a large number of appreciative and excited fans. Until that happens though, it’s fun to think of how this story could work.