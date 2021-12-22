Home
Movies
Why The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Sequel Won’t Be Happening

Why The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Sequel Won’t Be Happening

35 seconds ago

Back in August of 2015, a reboot based on the classic 1964 television series, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. was officially released into theaters starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer as CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin. The two agents are forced to put aside their differences and work together to take down a common enemy. The promising action vehicle went into the opening weekend with solid rotten tomatoes score of 68%; however, the weak $5 million start was not a good sign for The Man from U.N.C.L.E. In total, the film made nearly $14 million in the opening weekend and ended its original run by making $107 million worldwide. Given the fact that Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer were some of the hottest talents in the mainstream at the time, the spy thriller should’ve been an instant box office success. Let’s dive deeper into the situation and explore why there’s no chance that The Man From U.N.C.L.E. will ever get a sequel.

The Armie Hammer Situation

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. wasn’t a complete bust, but it didn’t exactly set the box office on fire. However, the key thing is that there was some possibility of a sequel. The problem is that Armie Hammer is attached to the first film. Granted, studios can simply switch out Hammer for another actor as Hollywood is no stranger to doing this; however, studios and executives likely want to separate themselves from Hammer entirely. If you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, Armie Hammer was accused of physical and mental abuse by multiple women, with various text messages released of the actor describing sexual fantasies including violence, rape, and cannibalism. Yep, you read the last word right. Hammer denied the allegations, but the damage was already done. Hammer was dropped from several movies and shows, and his publicist and talent agency are no longer representing the 35-year-old. It’s arguably safe to say that Armie Hammer’s career in Hollywood is done. Hammer does have one more film set to be released, Death on the Nile; however, Disney is reportedly releasing the film quietly in theaters. The Man From U.N.C.L.E. would likely see a reboot down the road; however, with a new cast and crew as studios want to distance themselves Hammer altogether.

The Spy/Action Genre Is Crowded Already

In all honesty, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. truly failed to separate itself from a genre that’s dominated by the James Bond and Mission Impossible series. The performances were fine, and the action sequences were fun, but the 2015 film is something we’ve seen thousands of times before. Mission Impossible series continues to push the boundaries of action with each and every film. The stunts are amazing and inventive, and the movies are smarter than they have any right to be. Daniel Craig’s James Bond has arguably breathed new life into the exciting series as well. While not every film was a great success, the intricate layers of storytelling and engaging action sequences have also redefined the genre as a whole. Both franchises have set the bar so high for what a spy/action movie should be that The Man From U.N.C.L.E needs to be something truly bold and breathtaking to capture the attention of audiences.

Plus, The Man From U.N.C.L.E was in direct competition with Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, which ended its run by making $682. 7 worldwide. Rogue Nation clearly stole the spotlight away from The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Studios were likely riding off the success of Hammer, Cavill, and Guy Ritchie, which was a smart idea in theory. However, Cavill was still making his way up into A-list status as The Man of Steel didn’t exactly skyrocket his career into the good graces of every audience member. Hammer was fresh off the giant bomb known as The Lone Ranger. While his and Johnny Depp’s performances were labeled the highlight of the movie, the film didn’t resonate with mainstream audiences as it only made $260.5 worldwide. Considering the fact that the reported budget is somewhere between $225 – $250 million, with an additional $150 million for marketing, the 2013 Disney feature needed to make at least $500 to break even. Instead, it cost the studio nearly $200 million and Armie Hammer’s face was attached to a huge flop. Compared to the established brand of Mission Impossible, add in the fact that Tom Cruise is a proven draw at this point and The Man from U.N.C.L.E simply had no chance. A sequel is kind of pointless now. The film didn’t make enough money to justify expanding the world and the film would still have trouble getting audience attention because of the bar set by the other two spy powerhouses.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
10 Things You Didn’t Know About American Rust
Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 7 Review “Promortyus”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “I Can See Your Voice”
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Sequel Won’t Be Happening
Five Excellent Films Involving The Cast Of The King’s Man
Why ‘Her’ is Even More Relatable to the Current Digital Age
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
The Most Fascinating Actor Audition Stories
How Mister Negative Can Fit Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Daisy Ridley For The Spider-Woman Movie? Maybe Another Character
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes