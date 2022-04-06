Home
Movies
Why The Green Lantern Deserves A Proper Ending

Why The Green Lantern Deserves A Proper Ending

36 seconds ago

The disaster that’s easily hard to forget, The Green Lantern. This version focused on Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), who is a member of the Green Lantern Corps as a test pilot. The origin story is your typical comic book hero beginning, but the difference is that it doesn’t have the nuance of The Dark Knight or any of the highly regarded comic book movies and it’s often a silly action mess that lacks any true substance. Originally, the founding father of the Justice League, Green Lantern was effectively erased from the live-action canon, though it would be shocking if Warner Brothers didn’t try their stab at the popular DC hero one more time.

Money talks and given the fact that it’s been over ten years since the Ryan Reynolds disaster then DC will likely get into production with another feature soon. Understandably, Warner Brothers has moved on from trying to connect the DC universe, so they don’t particularly need to explain why Hal Jordan is no longer the focus on the Lantern reboot, but this could be a cool opportunity for the studio to expand on the mythology of the Green Lantern when giving Reynolds a chance to redeem the Hal Jordan character. Not surprisingly, there are multiple versions of Green Lantern. There’s even a Bruce Wayne version! In all honesty, that could be a great side story for Batman. What if the villain of the next Batman entry was Bruce Wayne himself? It wouldn’t exactly follow the Earth-32 comics, but having the ring entice the dark knight to become such a murderous figure is such a great avenue to explore. This is where Ben Affleck’s Batman would’ve been perfect.

Since Matt Reeves’ version is different, it would be best to keep him out of this story, but this version could see the return of Hal, only to meet the wrath of Batman murderous hands. In turn, multiple versions of Green Lanterns step-up to stop the caped crusader, with one Lantern emerging as the leader. Whether it’s John Stewart, Alan Scott, Len Lewis, or whoever the filmmakers decide to center the new version of Green Lantern around. This could be a multi-verse type situation. The obvious purpose would be to introduce audiences into a new Green Lantern. Of course, paying respect to the Ryan Reynolds version would be cool, but the key thing is that the actor is a notable draw. Sure, fans who saw the original film would likely be dismayed if they saw the return of Ryan Reynolds Hal Jordan, but the actor has built a strong repour within the fanbase and with the right filmmaker, fans would be willingly to give the movie one more chance.

Is it possible to try and revive the dead franchise with one last movie focusing on Hal Jordan? It is, like I stated earlier, Ryan Reynolds is mostly in the good graces of fans thanks to Deadpool. The last feature could even rip off the Earth 22 storyline by focusing on an older Hal Jordan, who’s become a jaded douchebag with a different worldview. If Warner Brothers wants to introduce a new Green Lantern then it’s best to kill off Hal Jordan, plain and simple. Sure, he can be sent off to prison by being defeated by the new Lantern who stops him. If not, then this can be a journey of Hal Jordan’s changing his worldview throughout the course of the film. He doesn’t have to die. It would be odd seeing him simply retiring. Again, it depends on the direction that Warner Brothers wants to go. He could be in the mentorship role if they want a franchise. But if not, dying is likely the best action if it’s one and done. Keeping him alive teases more sequels down the line. There’s plenty of ways that a story of a returning Hal Jordan can work. Just because the company failed the first time doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to do a Green Lantern movie.

These “years later” type stories is a rarity for comic book films. People change. Their mindset and goals. Look at Logan, where both Wolverine and Professor X are completely different from their prior X-Men counterparts. That aspect can really make for an interesting exploration into the super hero world and there’s still plenty of stories to tell with such a different and layered character. It’s not Ryan Reynolds fault that The Green Lantern sucked. No matter how great an actor is, he/she can’t overcome a bad script. Hal Jordan deserves a proper ending, even if it’s a grim one.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Why Peggy Blumquist Deserves Her Own Spin-Off
Snowfall Season 5 Episode 7: “The Lying Hammock” Recap
Our Flag Means Death: Comedy Among Thieves
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why The Green Lantern Deserves A Proper Ending
Movie Review: Yakuza Princess
Five Excellent Movies About Real-Life Spies
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amanda Martin
Whatever Happened To Randy Statum From My 600-Lb Life?
Who Is a Bigger Threat to Their Allies: Batman or Iron Man?
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?