Why Lorne Malvo Deserves His Own Spin-Off

Who could forget the first season of Fargo eight years ago? When the FX series was announced, there were many skeptics who didn’t think that the series could come close to matching the classic Coen Brothers movie. However, Noah Hawley managed to pull off an impressive feat by not simply retelling the original story but expanding on the colorful world of Fargo. It gives a stronger and deeper inside look of the shady characters who live in Fargo, North Dakota. One of those lovely characters is Lorne Malvo, a manipulative contract killer, and conman who helps kick off the plot by killing Sam Hess.
Lorne isn’t necessarily a psychopath as his ideology is clear and he doesn’t particularly act out in emotion. In fact, his character is often emotionless, especially when it comes to murdering his victims. To Lorne, people are like animals, everyone is living to survive, and his actions and motivations never change despite the circumstances surrounding him throughout the first season. He’s the complete opposite of Lester, who’s coward, but still evil. Lorne is no better, but when it comes to the wild, he has a grasp at thriving in the midst of chaos and anarchy. Not much is known about Lorne’s past, though he gives sprinkles of clues about the people he’s met throughout his life. The mindset of serial killers has been a fascinating one to examine in the world of cinema. Lorne is a sociopath, there’s no denying that. The guy is such a smooth operator when he talks to people that you would never suspect that he would even hurt a fly upon meeting him.
When Lester and Lorne first meet, it feels so casual that Lester is able to open up to a stranger. Lorne feels like the devil in a way, in that he’s able to coax and manipulate Lester into doing something evil. Granted, Mr. Nygaard never tells Lorne to kill Sam Hess, but he doesn’t say no when Malvo is looking for the go ahead. What makes the contract killer an interesting focal point is his moral character and a deeper exploration on his past would be a greater insight not just into Lorne Malvo as a man, but the world of Fargo and the criminals who inhabit a shady world. What makes a man grow up to be this cold and deceiving? When was the first time that Lorne pulled off a job? Why does he not feel remorse when it comes to hurting or killing others? Understandably, he views people as animals, but what made him come to this moral conclusion? The most interesting aspect about Mr. Malvo isn’t that he kills people; It’s the jaded and cynical way that he views the world.
Sure, we could easily track down his jobs and see him pull them off. However, given the state that Malvo was in during Fargo, his mythology won’t get much more exploration because he’s already set in his ways and nothing more. The most important job is his first, how did he react to murdering someone? Was he disgusted? Happy? Careless? Did he have this mindset going into the world of contract killing? Or did his job change the way he sees life? There are so many rich ideas that can be incorporated into his backstory that it’s actually surprising that Noah Hawley and his team didn’t opt to follow Lorne Malvo before he met his grim fate in the first season. It’s not exactly rare to document serial killer these days, but most shows or movies usually take the sympathetic route. This isn’t a bad thing as people are complex, good or evil. No one is simply a serial killer 24/7, they’re a living breathing human being who has family, friends, and a world outside of their heinous crimes. The fact that this is under the Coen Brothers brand is what makes this scope so interesting to watch. Expect the unexpected, as it should be thrilling to see how Malvo’s life was before he entered into the world of Lester Nygaard. Who knows, maybe Malvo could identify with Lester because he’s been in that situation before. Either way, Fargo is still going strong as the show though a release date for season five hasn’t been confirmed. Hawley doesn’t seem to have a direction just yet on the series based on his interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, perhaps it’s time to go back into the mind of Lorne Malvo and see what makes the contract killer tick.