Hey Pandas, Make An Original Character Out Of This Template (Closed)

by

Draw on a computer or paper and post your results!

#1 His Name Is Jeffery

#2 I Got Bored In Class, So…. Here You Go!

#3 You Don’t Want Any Of This Produce Section!

#4 Kinda A Self Portrait

#5 Transitional Double Cyclops – When She Loses One Eye Another Iris And Pupil Forms In Her Other Eye.

#6 Destiny.. The Wannabe Greek Goddess ( I Tried T-T )

#7 She Doesn’t Have A Name Yet

#8 Aquatic Vulcano Worshipper. Their Name Is Skerral.

#9 Coming Soon! Just Busy.. (Sorry It’s On Lined Paper!)

#10 A Quick Drawing

#11 Mara (Not The Best, But I Tried!)

#12 A Quick Sketch Of My Oc, Tsunami

#13 I Tried :d

#14 My Oc (Can’t Name): A Shaman Priestess/Mystic

#15 ¯_(ツ)_/¯

#16 Elf Schoolgirl Who’s Feeling The Fall Season And May Or May Not Be Spooky 🎃

#17 Tada! Not Very Good, Took 5 Minutes

#18 Did This In A Fairly Short Amount Of Time So It’s Not As Good As Others I’ve Done

#19 My Modern Elf Girl

#20 My Oc Mona! I Had A Few Spare Minutes And This Looked Fun :)

#21 Fauna

#22 Lysa

#23 Robyn, Genderfluid, Did This Rlly Quickly On iPhone Editor😖

#24 I’m Not Great At Faces, So Here Is My Faceless Girl

#25 I’m A Beginner Artist, So It’s Not Super Good…

#26 Pretty Proud Of This

#27 I’m Terrible At Drawing Hair And Eyes, But Here We Go :p

#28 This Is My Friend, Frank.

#29 I Gave Up On The Eyes 😂

#30 My Dream Hair And Outfit

#31 This Is Lizzie!

#32 New And Improved

#33 For All Of You Claiming To Be Lazy: Beat This!

#34 Here Is My Attempt Top Left Is The Original Character From 2-3 Years Ago

#35 Took Only 22h To Make

#36 Random Grunge Character-

#37 Behold, Amanda. The Mean Girl To Rule All Mean Girls.

#38 This Is Duo, My Goth Lgbtqia+ Boy. Probably Not The Best Picture Of Him I’ve Ever Done

#39 Me And My Bff (I’m Wearing Hearing Aids)

#40 Dj

#41 Aqua~chan The Meif’wa

#42 Marceline The Vampire Queen

#43 I Um Quack…. This Is Mrs.black Hole As You Can See She Is A Black Hole.

#44 My Oc With Sunglasses, Because I Can’t Draw Eyes.

#45 Umm… Here, No Name Yet

#46 Umi The Mist Fairy

#47 My Socially Awkward Demon-Girl, Kimazui!

#48 Underwear

#49 Webblies

