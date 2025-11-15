30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

For reasons known only to them, some designers make products look dirty. And that’s usually not what you want.
Whether we’re talking about jeans covered in brown stains or a floor brush that looks to be constantly covered in dust, these things can really play tricks on you.
But at least you can pass it on—people who have witnessed such exhibits in the wild are sharing their photos on the Internet, trying to see if they’ll fool others as well.
Bored Panda collected a list of such images just for your enjoyment, so sit back, relax, and prepare to repeat “Why would someone create this?” with a judgemental chuckle for the next few minutes.
#1 This Rose Themed Bed Spread
Image source: Fauconwill
#2 Plant Dyed Underwear On Etsy
Image source: Glycine_max
#3 These Restroom Tiles
Image source: edvind
#4 5 Star Hotel Has These “Clean” Looking Coffee Cups
Image source: DestroyerOfDucks
#5 This Small Pool Has A Yellow Plastic Mat At The Bottom, Making It Look Like It Is Filled With Urine
Image source: Darth_Creeper
#6 Upon Walking In This Bathroom At The Supermarket I Was Initially Disgusted At Filth And Lack Of Cleanliness Until A Closer Look Revealed It Was Designed This Way
Image source: jeffy983
#7 It Looks Like You Peed Your Pants
Image source: Lord_H1D30U5
#8 It Looks Like The Hotel Cart Ran Someone Over And Is Tracking Their Blood Through The Halls
Image source: Nick_Coffin
#9 My Office’s Cleaners Use A Yellow Product To Sanitize The Toilets. Makes It Look Like Someone Forgot To Flush
Image source: carlysworkaccount
#10 These “Designer Jeans” Look Like They’re Covered In Poop Stains
Image source: TheHi6hli6htReel
#11 Yellow Marble… Really?
Image source: Taylorcluett
#12 This Bathroom Floor
Image source: joopy_boi
#13 Looks Like Someone Smeared Poop On This Table
Image source: Invader_SNOW
#14 This Rug That Looks Like It’s Covered In Ants/Fleas
Image source: electricwitchery
#15 This Is Apparently A Clean Wash Basin
Image source: Won_dream
#16 Look What I Found In A Bathroom
Image source: fluffytoast12
#17 This (Clean) Napkin
Image source: DeWasters
#18 This Building I Found In Osaka With Marble Patterned Windows, Looks Like Someone Smeared Liquid Faeces On Them
Image source: antcamm_
#19 I Tried To Clean This Only To Figure Out Its The Design
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Clean Table Looks Like It’s Covered In Crumbs
Image source: PineapplemonsterVII
#21 This Keyboard Cover Is Supposed To Look Like Marble But It Just Looks Dirty
Image source: slelham
#22 This Weird Straw That Looks Like It’s Been Collecting Dirt For Three Months
Image source: aeughbee
#23 How To Know When It’s Time To Wash Them?
#24 This Is A Sink At A High-Quality, Fancy French Restaurant In San Fransisco. No, That Is Not Dirt, But The *intentional* Material Of The Inside Of The Sink. Also, Those Are Not Stains (Unless The Material Soaks Up Stains, Either Way, Bad Sink Design)
Image source: bite-the-bullet
#25 These Tiles That Are Designed Pre-Worn And Dirty
Image source: Grandmaster_Shu
#26 Silicone Kitchen Tools With A Marble Design That Makes Them Look Always Dirty
Image source: ViTarv
#27 This Sink Is Completely Clean
Image source: canderson5487
#28 This Intentional Design On This Hoodie
Image source: ozzi989
#29 Poop Smear Jeans!
Image source: karenartist
#30 The Style Is Supposed To Be In “Marble”, But Instead They Just Look Dirty
Image source: daggercats
Follow Us