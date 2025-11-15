30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

by

For reasons known only to them, some designers make products look dirty. And that’s usually not what you want.

Whether we’re talking about jeans covered in brown stains or a floor brush that looks to be constantly covered in dust, these things can really play tricks on you.

But at least you can pass it on—people who have witnessed such exhibits in the wild are sharing their photos on the Internet, trying to see if they’ll fool others as well.

Bored Panda collected a list of such images just for your enjoyment, so sit back, relax, and prepare to repeat “Why would someone create this?” with a judgemental chuckle for the next few minutes.

#1 This Rose Themed Bed Spread

Image source: Fauconwill

#2 Plant Dyed Underwear On Etsy

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: Glycine_max

#3 These Restroom Tiles

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: edvind

#4 5 Star Hotel Has These “Clean” Looking Coffee Cups

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: DestroyerOfDucks

#5 This Small Pool Has A Yellow Plastic Mat At The Bottom, Making It Look Like It Is Filled With Urine

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: Darth_Creeper

#6 Upon Walking In This Bathroom At The Supermarket I Was Initially Disgusted At Filth And Lack Of Cleanliness Until A Closer Look Revealed It Was Designed This Way

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: jeffy983

#7 It Looks Like You Peed Your Pants

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: Lord_H1D30U5

#8 It Looks Like The Hotel Cart Ran Someone Over And Is Tracking Their Blood Through The Halls

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: Nick_Coffin

#9 My Office’s Cleaners Use A Yellow Product To Sanitize The Toilets. Makes It Look Like Someone Forgot To Flush

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: carlysworkaccount

#10 These “Designer Jeans” Look Like They’re Covered In Poop Stains

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: TheHi6hli6htReel

#11 Yellow Marble… Really?

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: Taylorcluett

#12 This Bathroom Floor

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: joopy_boi

#13 Looks Like Someone Smeared Poop On This Table

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: Invader_SNOW

#14 This Rug That Looks Like It’s Covered In Ants/Fleas

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: electricwitchery

#15 This Is Apparently A Clean Wash Basin

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: Won_dream

#16 Look What I Found In A Bathroom

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: fluffytoast12

#17 This (Clean) Napkin

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: DeWasters

#18 This Building I Found In Osaka With Marble Patterned Windows, Looks Like Someone Smeared Liquid Faeces On Them

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: antcamm_

#19 I Tried To Clean This Only To Figure Out Its The Design

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Clean Table Looks Like It’s Covered In Crumbs

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: PineapplemonsterVII

#21 This Keyboard Cover Is Supposed To Look Like Marble But It Just Looks Dirty

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: slelham

#22 This Weird Straw That Looks Like It’s Been Collecting Dirt For Three Months

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: aeughbee

#23 How To Know When It’s Time To Wash Them?

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

#24 This Is A Sink At A High-Quality, Fancy French Restaurant In San Fransisco. No, That Is Not Dirt, But The *intentional* Material Of The Inside Of The Sink. Also, Those Are Not Stains (Unless The Material Soaks Up Stains, Either Way, Bad Sink Design)

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: bite-the-bullet

#25 These Tiles That Are Designed Pre-Worn And Dirty

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: Grandmaster_Shu

#26 Silicone Kitchen Tools With A Marble Design That Makes Them Look Always Dirty

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: ViTarv

#27 This Sink Is Completely Clean

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: canderson5487

#28 This Intentional Design On This Hoodie

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: ozzi989

#29 Poop Smear Jeans!

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: karenartist

#30 The Style Is Supposed To Be In “Marble”, But Instead They Just Look Dirty

30 Times Designers Got Rightfully Shamed For Creating Things That Look Dirty By Default

Image source: daggercats

