79 Times People Were Rushing To Take A Pic Of Animals Making Silly Faces (New Pics)

When humans see another human deep in thought, with a frown on their face, we tend to imagine that they are thinking about something complicated, like math or if they left the oven on. When we see a dog with the same expression, it’s funny because they might be trying to remember, say, where they buried a tennis ball.

So we’ve gathered some of the best pictures from people who managed to immortalize the hilarious, goofy and adorable faces animals were making. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway

Image source: livefast_dieawesome

#2 No Matter How Bad Your Day Was I Can Assure You That Peanut’s Was Worse

Image source: sarcasticfatwhiteguy

#3 Sorry, Did I Take Your Spot?

Image source: pandatasticlu

#4 He Did A Bunch Of Catnip, Saw Himself In The Mirror And Had A Self-Realization That He Indeed, Is A Cat

Image source: hansbrix

#5 The Look My Dog Gave Me When He Was Introduced To The New Family Puppy

Image source: Kanyee

#6 Void Is Pleased

Image source: ad4d

#7 My Wife And I Met A Mini Horse In Iceland That Found Me Hilarious

Image source: ClawTackler

#8 A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House, Each Night They Have To Go Break Them Up

The other night they found their dog had joined in.

Image source: Elatedonion

#9 My Majestic Floof

Image source: TearsOfTheOrphan

#10 My Drink Is Watching Me

Image source: ThePaus

#11 A Friends Majestic Huskies

Image source: HellBetty42

#12 My Boy When Asking For A Treats. How Could I Resist That Adorable Smile?

Image source: Ok-Rule9619

#13 Say Hello To The Baby

Image source: Apprehensive-Big6161

#14 My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother!

Image source: Grodeur

#15 What In The Pet Cemetery Is Going On Here?

Image source: reddit.com

#16 This Is Loki, He’s A Million Rescue

Image source: Responsible-Durian21

#17 I’m Pretty Sure My Girlfriend’s Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer

Image source: Joey333

#18 My Beautiful Husky Looking Out The Window

Image source: BostonJRod

#19 Forward Facing King Cobra

Image source: brockusbih

#20 My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca (Left)

Image source: MisterFixit_69

#21 My Dog’s Favourite Toy. Watching The Faces Of People Who Are Walking Past When My Dog Is Staring Out The Window With Them In His Mouth Is Brilliant

Image source: Hanfaz94

#22 We Put A Flower Headband Thingy On Our Husky. He Looked Like He Was Tripping Hard At Edc

Image source: xgrave01

#23 Dog Did This. The Cuteness

Image source: killedbylife77

#24 My Cat & I Took The Perfect Selfie

Image source: AJackson8826

#25 The Faces I Was Greeted With This Morning When I Made It Out To The Goat’s Shelter. “Did You Bring Us The Treats?”

Image source: Dogs_Without_Horses_

#26 Sodak’s Hairy Face

Image source: horsefun

#27 A New Face On The Farm Today

Image source: Substantially1

#28 Often My Cat Has A “Did I Leave The Stove On?” Look On Her Face

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Monster Under The Couch, What Do I Do?

Image source: EmptyWalrus

#30 This Looks So Stupid

Image source: jesper1007

#31 This Looks Like An Art Installation

Image source: FinnFarrow

#32 The Beauty That Is Athena

Image source: MannerGlobal2970

#33 Big Yawn

Image source: Gluhworm

#34 Not Sure Who This Guy/Gal Is, Flew Into My Car Earlier

Image source: AlpacaLps

#35 My Husky Fell Asleep Like This Tonight. Don’t Worry, We Checked, And She Is Still Breathing

Image source: INTRUD3R_4L3RT

#36 My Friend Made Holes In His Gate So Gus The Labrador Can See And Sniff

Image source: Guygan

#37 Looked Over And Saw My New Puppy Sitting Like This… Just… Watching Me

Image source: Rosieroseroserose

#38 This Raccoon Sleeping On My Balcony

Image source: CT-96

#39 Made A Pillow Cover Of My Cat And Her Reaction Is Priceless

Image source: Mako-13

#40 My African Sideneck Turtle’s Face When She Moved Into Her New 55 Gallon Tank. I Think She Likes It

Image source: saltisatthebottom

#41 Meet Phoenix

Image source: Legitimate_Agency773

#42 Anime Face When Getting His Shots. Frosty Alittle Curious On What’s Going On

Image source: Nnikki-

#43 “You Got Bucked Off Because You Were On Another Horse, And Not Me”. The Face Of Judgment

Image source: deltadelta199

#44 I Took A Photo Of Porridge While He Was Doing Business And I Can’t Stop Laughing At His Face

Image source: deltadelta199

#45 She’s Beauty And Grace, She Screams In Your Face

Image source: UrbanGeographer

#46 When I Didn’t Give Her The Last Bite Of My Burger

Image source: waxiestapple

#47 Got Recommended To Post This Here

Image source: Ordinary-Example-336

#48 My Dog’s Face When I Tried To Take Back A Steak Bone She Stole Off A Table

Image source: warm_warmer_disco

#49 This Corgi Got Some Good Stuff From The Vet

Image source: therealviiru

#50 Our Groomer Made A Toupee Out Of Our Corgi’s Hair. Derp Mode Activated

Image source: CorgiRawr

#51 Ferrets Are The Best Pets And I Want One (Not Mine)

Image source: Ramtoast

#52 Tried Doing A Nice Fall Photoshoot

Image source: b00segumps

#53 I’m Batman

Image source: Valuable-Bug-3447

#54 I Meant To Take A Video And This Happened

Image source: yalldunno

#55 Oops

Image source: RobertThorn2022

#56 He Thought Bath Time Was A 1 Time Thing

Image source: Animals in Random Places

#57 He Missed His Morning Walk Because I Woke Up With A Migraine. By His Expression, This Apparently Means He’ll Never Go On A Walk Again

Image source: Slow_Sherbert_5181

#58 Perfectly Timed Shot Of My Dogs

Image source: MothersMiIk

#59 My Cat Finnegan Loves This Blanket

Image source: c4nyon

#60 The Perfect Best Man

Image source: Infamous_Bit_4360

#61 Does Anyone Else’s Bunny Get So Excited With Apple?

Image source: fartystarchie

#62 He’s Mad About His Diet. I Love His Goofy Face

Image source: TheFishyCheese

#63 My Husky Made The Perfect Face When I Ask Him To Come Inside

Image source: dcap87

#64 This Looks Like A Kid Trying To Smile For Picture Day

Image source: psychso86

#65 My Doggo Using The Sofa Strangely

Image source: SpecificSinger9487

#66 A Possessive Geriatric Scrunge That Doesn’t Let Me Get Dressed For Work

Image source: lyingtaco

#67 When You Find Some Delicious Alfalfa Left On The Truck

Image source: artwithapulse

#68 This Is His “Never Stop” Face

Image source: whitelowtis

#69 My Parents’ Dog Escaped From Her Travel Carrier And Then Made This Face

Image source: VisibleAnteater1359

#70 The Face You Make When Your Human Stops Feeding You

Image source: Loud_Rob

#71 How My Velcro Dog Naps

Image source: khosrove

#72 There Are Dogs And Then There Are Bull Terriers

Image source: DaHitcha

#73 Top Flight Security’s #1 Employee

Image source: AnyGrapefruit7806

#74 The Look On My Face When My Front Camera Is On

Image source: babycino89

#75 Her Happy Face

Image source: ThatVita_struggle

#76 I Got Locked Out And Our Cat Just Gave Me This Stupid Look

Image source: ryansworld10

#77 My Friend’s Dog Sleeps Like This

Image source: emilycopeland

#78 It Took 3 Years, 6 Months And 18 Days But This Afternoon I Finally Taught My Dog How To Smile On Command. I’m So Proud

Image source: _thecatspajamas_

#79 Hedgehog

Image source: Ratacalva00001

