79 Times People Were Rushing To Take A Pic Of Animals Making Silly Faces (New Pics)

When humans see another human deep in thought, with a frown on their face, we tend to imagine that they are thinking about something complicated, like math or if they left the oven on. When we see a dog with the same expression, it’s funny because they might be trying to remember, say, where they buried a tennis ball.
So we’ve gathered some of the best pictures from people who managed to immortalize the hilarious, goofy and adorable faces animals were making. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway
Image source: livefast_dieawesome
#2 No Matter How Bad Your Day Was I Can Assure You That Peanut’s Was Worse
Image source: sarcasticfatwhiteguy
#3 Sorry, Did I Take Your Spot?
Image source: pandatasticlu
#4 He Did A Bunch Of Catnip, Saw Himself In The Mirror And Had A Self-Realization That He Indeed, Is A Cat
Image source: hansbrix
#5 The Look My Dog Gave Me When He Was Introduced To The New Family Puppy
Image source: Kanyee
#6 Void Is Pleased
Image source: ad4d
#7 My Wife And I Met A Mini Horse In Iceland That Found Me Hilarious
Image source: ClawTackler
#8 A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House, Each Night They Have To Go Break Them Up
The other night they found their dog had joined in.
Image source: Elatedonion
#9 My Majestic Floof
Image source: TearsOfTheOrphan
#10 My Drink Is Watching Me
Image source: ThePaus
#11 A Friends Majestic Huskies
Image source: HellBetty42
#12 My Boy When Asking For A Treats. How Could I Resist That Adorable Smile?
Image source: Ok-Rule9619
#13 Say Hello To The Baby
Image source: Apprehensive-Big6161
#14 My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother!
Image source: Grodeur
#15 What In The Pet Cemetery Is Going On Here?
Image source: reddit.com
#16 This Is Loki, He’s A Million Rescue
Image source: Responsible-Durian21
#17 I’m Pretty Sure My Girlfriend’s Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer
Image source: Joey333
#18 My Beautiful Husky Looking Out The Window
Image source: BostonJRod
#19 Forward Facing King Cobra
Image source: brockusbih
#20 My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca (Left)
Image source: MisterFixit_69
#21 My Dog’s Favourite Toy. Watching The Faces Of People Who Are Walking Past When My Dog Is Staring Out The Window With Them In His Mouth Is Brilliant
Image source: Hanfaz94
#22 We Put A Flower Headband Thingy On Our Husky. He Looked Like He Was Tripping Hard At Edc
Image source: xgrave01
#23 Dog Did This. The Cuteness
Image source: killedbylife77
#24 My Cat & I Took The Perfect Selfie
Image source: AJackson8826
#25 The Faces I Was Greeted With This Morning When I Made It Out To The Goat’s Shelter. “Did You Bring Us The Treats?”
Image source: Dogs_Without_Horses_
#26 Sodak’s Hairy Face
Image source: horsefun
#27 A New Face On The Farm Today
Image source: Substantially1
#28 Often My Cat Has A “Did I Leave The Stove On?” Look On Her Face
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Monster Under The Couch, What Do I Do?
Image source: EmptyWalrus
#30 This Looks So Stupid
Image source: jesper1007
#31 This Looks Like An Art Installation
Image source: FinnFarrow
#32 The Beauty That Is Athena
Image source: MannerGlobal2970
#33 Big Yawn
Image source: Gluhworm
#34 Not Sure Who This Guy/Gal Is, Flew Into My Car Earlier
Image source: AlpacaLps
#35 My Husky Fell Asleep Like This Tonight. Don’t Worry, We Checked, And She Is Still Breathing
Image source: INTRUD3R_4L3RT
#36 My Friend Made Holes In His Gate So Gus The Labrador Can See And Sniff
Image source: Guygan
#37 Looked Over And Saw My New Puppy Sitting Like This… Just… Watching Me
Image source: Rosieroseroserose
#38 This Raccoon Sleeping On My Balcony
Image source: CT-96
#39 Made A Pillow Cover Of My Cat And Her Reaction Is Priceless
Image source: Mako-13
#40 My African Sideneck Turtle’s Face When She Moved Into Her New 55 Gallon Tank. I Think She Likes It
Image source: saltisatthebottom
#41 Meet Phoenix
Image source: Legitimate_Agency773
#42 Anime Face When Getting His Shots. Frosty Alittle Curious On What’s Going On
Image source: Nnikki-
#43 “You Got Bucked Off Because You Were On Another Horse, And Not Me”. The Face Of Judgment
Image source: deltadelta199
#44 I Took A Photo Of Porridge While He Was Doing Business And I Can’t Stop Laughing At His Face
Image source: deltadelta199
#45 She’s Beauty And Grace, She Screams In Your Face
Image source: UrbanGeographer
#46 When I Didn’t Give Her The Last Bite Of My Burger
Image source: waxiestapple
#47 Got Recommended To Post This Here
Image source: Ordinary-Example-336
#48 My Dog’s Face When I Tried To Take Back A Steak Bone She Stole Off A Table
Image source: warm_warmer_disco
#49 This Corgi Got Some Good Stuff From The Vet
Image source: therealviiru
#50 Our Groomer Made A Toupee Out Of Our Corgi’s Hair. Derp Mode Activated
Image source: CorgiRawr
#51 Ferrets Are The Best Pets And I Want One (Not Mine)
Image source: Ramtoast
#52 Tried Doing A Nice Fall Photoshoot
Image source: b00segumps
#53 I’m Batman
Image source: Valuable-Bug-3447
#54 I Meant To Take A Video And This Happened
Image source: yalldunno
#55 Oops
Image source: RobertThorn2022
#56 He Thought Bath Time Was A 1 Time Thing
Image source: Animals in Random Places
#57 He Missed His Morning Walk Because I Woke Up With A Migraine. By His Expression, This Apparently Means He’ll Never Go On A Walk Again
Image source: Slow_Sherbert_5181
#58 Perfectly Timed Shot Of My Dogs
Image source: MothersMiIk
#59 My Cat Finnegan Loves This Blanket
Image source: c4nyon
#60 The Perfect Best Man
Image source: Infamous_Bit_4360
#61 Does Anyone Else’s Bunny Get So Excited With Apple?
Image source: fartystarchie
#62 He’s Mad About His Diet. I Love His Goofy Face
Image source: TheFishyCheese
#63 My Husky Made The Perfect Face When I Ask Him To Come Inside
Image source: dcap87
#64 This Looks Like A Kid Trying To Smile For Picture Day
Image source: psychso86
#65 My Doggo Using The Sofa Strangely
Image source: SpecificSinger9487
#66 A Possessive Geriatric Scrunge That Doesn’t Let Me Get Dressed For Work
Image source: lyingtaco
#67 When You Find Some Delicious Alfalfa Left On The Truck
Image source: artwithapulse
#68 This Is His “Never Stop” Face
Image source: whitelowtis
#69 My Parents’ Dog Escaped From Her Travel Carrier And Then Made This Face
Image source: VisibleAnteater1359
#70 The Face You Make When Your Human Stops Feeding You
Image source: Loud_Rob
#71 How My Velcro Dog Naps
Image source: khosrove
#72 There Are Dogs And Then There Are Bull Terriers
Image source: DaHitcha
#73 Top Flight Security’s #1 Employee
Image source: AnyGrapefruit7806
#74 The Look On My Face When My Front Camera Is On
Image source: babycino89
#75 Her Happy Face
Image source: ThatVita_struggle
#76 I Got Locked Out And Our Cat Just Gave Me This Stupid Look
Image source: ryansworld10
#77 My Friend’s Dog Sleeps Like This
Image source: emilycopeland
#78 It Took 3 Years, 6 Months And 18 Days But This Afternoon I Finally Taught My Dog How To Smile On Command. I’m So Proud
Image source: _thecatspajamas_
#79 Hedgehog
Image source: Ratacalva00001
