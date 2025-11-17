Inspired By Barbie’s Theme, We Recreated Some Of The Most Iconic Landmarks Around The World (13 Pics)

by

ConservatoryLand’s AI-generated image gallery reveals how Barbie would (probably) decorate 13 iconic landmarks from around the world.

Barbiecore is taking the world by storm! Google searches for ‘Barbiecore’ have increased 2732% in the past year alone with 7,000 searches every month, and global TikTok content tagged #BarbiecoreInterior has been viewed 4.6 million times, as people search for inspiration on how to incorporate this playful and nostalgic trend into fashion, travel and interiors.

Using AI tool Midjourney, ConservatoryLand has reimagined some of the world’s most iconic buildings and landmarks into a Barbie DreamHouse.

More info: conservatoryland.com

#1 Forbidden City

#2 Sydney Opera House

#3 Eiffel Tower

#4 Le Mont Saint Michel

#5 Space Needle

#6 Buckingham Palace

#7 Tower Bridge

#8 Brighton Pier

#9 Saint Basil’s Cathedral

#10 The Giza Pyramids

#11 Chrysler Building

#12 The Space Needle Building

#13 Flatiron Building

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
