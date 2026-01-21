This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

by

Have you ever heard of Woodland Ghost? If not – and you’re a fan of wholesome visuals paired with subtle humor – stick with us. We promise you won’t regret it.

The illustrations created by this artist feature one of our favorite subjects… yes, you guessed it – cats! Many of the drawings feel like little snapshots of everyday moments from a cat’s life, while others include clever, understated jokes that sneak up on you in the best way.

If that sounds like your kind of content and you’re in the mood for something simple yet genuinely delightful, keep scrolling.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#2

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#3

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#4

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#5

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#6

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#7

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#8

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#9

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#10

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#11

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#12

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#13

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#14

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#15

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#16

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#17

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#18

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#19

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#20

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#21

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#22

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#23

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#24

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#25

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#26

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#27

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#28

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#29

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#30

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#31

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#32

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#33

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#34

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#35

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#36

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#37

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#38

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#39

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#40

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#41

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#42

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#43

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#44

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#45

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#46

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#47

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#48

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#49

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#50

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#51

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#52

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#53

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#54

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#55

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#56

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#57

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#58

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#59

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#60

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#61

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#62

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#63

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#64

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

#65

This Artist Created 65 Wholesome Cat Illustrations Full Of Subtle Humor And Cozy Vibes

Image source: woodland_ghost

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
150 Congratulations Messages To Celebrate Success
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
john hammond Jurassic park
Exploring the Transformation of John Hammond in Jurassic Park
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2023
Boss Asks For Cameras To Be On And Full Engagement During Online Meets, One Worker “Delivers”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Nashville
Nashville Sneak Peek: Can Juliette and Glenn Mend Fences?
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2016
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
People Are Sharing The Worst Crimes That Happened In Their Hometowns
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025