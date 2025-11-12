Original Vs Remaker: Posters Of Movies From The Past Recreated For The Modern Public

It has been a long time since the American film industry has been investing in the classics that were very successful in the 1980s and 1970s.

Some are much more successful than the original, others have not beaten box office expectations.

But the posters of these remakes always get better, the technology of the time did not allow the designers to work as well as today.

#1 It (1990-2017)

#2 Alien (1979-2017)

#3 Rambo (1982-2018)

#4 Jumanji (1995-2017)

#5 Ben-hur (1959-2016)

#6 Independence Day (1996-2016)

#7 Halloween (1978-2007)

#8 Carrie (1976-2013)

#9 Jurassic Park (1993-2015)

#10 Hulk (2003-2008)

#11 King Kong (1976-2017)

#12 The Thomas Crown Affair (1968-1999)

#13 Vacation (1983-2015)

#14 Star Trek (1979-2016)

#15 The Stepfather (1987-2011)

#16 Fright Night (1995-2011)

#17 Dirty Dancing (1987-2017)

#18 Poltergeist (1982-2015)

#19 Robocop (1987-2014)

#20 Batman (1989-2008)

#21 Mad Max (1979-2015)

#22 Ghostbusters (1984-2016)

#23 Dawn Of The Dead (1978-2004)

#24 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974-2003)

#25 The Jungle Book (1994 -2016)

#26 Beauty And The Beast (1987-2017)

#27 Power Rangers (1995-2017)

#28 Planet Of The Apes (1968-2017)

#29 Godzilla (1956-2014)

#30 Superman (1978-2012)

#31 Wolfman (1979-2010)

#32 King Kong (1933 – 2005)

#33 Point Break (1991-2015)

#34 Planet Of The Apes (1968-2001)

#35 Spider-man (2002-2012)

