30 Of The Best Comics That Are Full Of Silly Humor And Absurd Situations By Will Santino

Today we’d like to introduce you to the cartoonist Will Santino. Funnily enough, Will doesn’t need a lot of words to make people smile with his one-panel comics. The artist usually creates short comics, often with just a single sentence, covering all kinds of everyday situations in a way that is sure to put a smile on your face when scrolling down through his minimalistic cartoons. The artist mainly uses Patreon to make a living by making around 6 new comics a week and if you’d like to support him you can find the link to his socials down below!
Bored Panda reached out to the artist.
“I started drawing cartoons during a difficult time in my life, while I was processing grief after a loss. I am inspired by nature, stories, mythology, animals, and books. I like to add more silliness, wonder, whimsy, and absurdity into the world.”
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | willsantino.com
