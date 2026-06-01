77 Pure And Funny Animal Memes To Calm Your Brain (New Pics)

There’s nothing quite like wholesomeness and cuteness to remind you that, yes, the internet can be a happy place. Adorable and humorous animal content is the perfect antidote to all the stress, doomscrolling, and endless personal and global crises you’re dealing with right now.
That’s where the massively popular ‘Animals Doing Things’ social media project comes in. Its curators entertain their millions of followers with memes and animal-related content that can’t help but bring a smile to your face. We’ve picked out the funniest of the bunch to bring some well-deserved sunshine into your life. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to show your favorite memes with your pets at home.
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Animals, like many other topics—food, relationships, money, work, parenting, what have you—are fundamentally interesting to us, human beings.
Consuming animal-related content is a wonderful way to take a break, destress, and enjoy something that transcends cultural and language barriers.
What’s more, animal memes are in many ways a way to deepen or maintain your social connections.
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Sending your family, friends, and coworkers some animal memes is an easy, fun, low-intensity way to show them that you care about them and that you’re thinking of them.
We personally call that ‘friendly spamming,’ but the technical term is ‘pebbling,’ named after penguins who, during courtship, look for pebbles to give to their crush as a small gift.
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“Pebbling is a behaviour practised by Gentoo penguins who present pebbles to desired mates as tokens of affection. Our research observes a similar behaviour in humans interacting on social media,” Professor Ghalia Shamayleh, an assistant professor in the Marketing Department at ESSEC Business School, who led a recent study about pet-based social media accounts, told BBC Science Focus.
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Shamayleh explained that the images, videos, and posts we share online are like pebbles to a penguin. “We share them with our loved ones as a token of affection, to reinforce our relationships.”
According to the study, content creators “imbue their love, joy and amusement into their social media posts.”
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As per BBC Science Focus, the study’s authors found that people used pet-related images and videos to draw on shared experiences when sending them to loved ones. They were, essentially, recalling their shared history and reaffirming it through the content.
In other words, people tend to put quite a bit of thought into what they share with their loved ones and friends. There’s a level of behind-the-scenes content personalization happening that might not seem obvious at first glance.
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In the meantime, the Wildlife Conservation Network emphasizes that the connection between human beings and animals runs deep. On the one hand, you have the “deeply-engrained psychological throwback to the times when the vast majority of human civilization thrived alongside animals.”
On the other hand, we might love them “because we instinctively know that coexistence with animals is good for us – borne out by the multitudes of studies showing the emotional and physical health benefits of companion animals.”
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That’s on top of the fact that we, humans, connect with animals because we identify with their perceived characteristics. “The wise owl, the worker bee, the lazy sloth, the protective mama bear, the sneaky rat, and the mischievous raccoon,” WCN notes.
There are also plenty of similarities between animals and us when it comes to emotional expressions. “That feeling when your hair stands on end when something creepy or threatening is around the corner? That’s a physical fear response also exhibited by dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, lions, hyenas, antelopes, bats, and rodents.”
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‘Animals Doing Things’ is one of the most well-known animal and humor-related social media projects out there online. Its curators explain that they serve up some of “the most hysterical and culturally-relevant animal content on the internet.”
Their wholesome and humorous content has seen massive success online over the past decade.
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At the time of writing, the ‘Animals Doing Things’ Instagram account boasts 5.6 million followers—a mind-melting number. Moreover, another 2.1 million internet users follow the project’s Facebook page.
The project’s curators joke that their page is rated the best “by every single animal.” And though we can’t read the minds of animals (or anyone’s mind, to be fair), it’s fair to say that the project has won over millions of people’s hearts with its approach to adorable viral content.
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We can’t wait to hear your thoughts, Pandas! After you’ve upvoted all of your fave memes, swing by the comments at the bottom of this list to share your opinions with your fellow readers.
Which memes did you love the most and why? How do you avoid doomscrolling in this day and age? If you had to pick just two favorite animals, which ones would you choose and why? We’ll be waiting to read what you have to say.
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