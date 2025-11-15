Hey Pandas, What Was That One Time You Were Like “Screw It, I’m Out”? (Closed)

Just say your creepiest story!
#1
When I was going to stay the night at my cousins and there house is from like the 1800’s. And looks like a haunted house. My cousins room is connected to the attic and he opened the door and it was dark. He was to scared to sleep in his room because of the attic. He fell asleep finally and i heard moving in the attic and i definitely didnt start crying cuz i was so scared and i kinda snuck out at like 2am and went home which was like a 10 min walk. Yeah that was not fun at all…
#2
My door was open when i woke up and i had it closed when i went to sleep i slept in the basement on the couch the next night.
#3
this ones not to creepy but it was at the time
i was all alone in the school bathroom washing me face and i heard the door open and someone mumbling something i didn’t look up because my face was wet and didn’t want to be soaked.
i dried off and look up and said hi but no one
i was weirded out by the fact that all the cubical doors where open i started to the door when all the toilets and urinals all flushed at once i was like nup never going into a school toilet ever again
EXTRA
i was trying to get to sleep but someone walks in and shakes my bed frame and then walks out.
i wake up next morning asking if any one was awake at twelve at night and they all said at the same time no
#4
I kept trying to skip on this music app until I got to an Ariana Grande song on the Top Hits Radio on a music app. Didn’t realize I could just go to her profile and listen to her songs! I’m so stupid.
#5
It was around 3:30 and I was doing vocal warm-up… when my ex-girlfriend walked in… I got the smallest glimpse of her and was so scared I almost fainted. Like, literally, for the first time, almost fainted. My vision went blurry, my body was shaking, and my body went so cold, I thought I was about to die. My soul was just like “‘Ight, Imma head out.”
Still dying to this day… This was over a year ago
#6
EVERYTIME I SEE A BUG(TRYNA STEAL MAH SNACKS) ibe like: screw ima gettin a new place wit nu buhgs, ima hed out
#7
When I bought AMC stock….damn Reddit!
#8
I was playing my usual games then most of the people were arguing(there was probably more than 9) and I was that person in the back just silent so I just left think wtf just happened.
#9
This happened today. I was in a choir Zoom meeting and our teacher just randomly started talking about Judaism and God and the entire Zoom was silent. Eventually I was just *done* and I left the meeting.
