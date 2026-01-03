“Trying To Upstage The Bride”: Taylor Swift’s Look For Friend’s Wedding Scrutinized By Fans

Taylor Swift has found herself at the center of online scrutiny over her outfit while attending longtime friend, Este Haim’s, wedding to Jonathan Levin on December 31 at Hotel El Roblar in Ojai, California.
While the 36-year-old was spotted alongside rock legend Stevie Nicks, her choice of attire quickly shifted the focus away from the nuptials.
“Why is she wearing a gold dress? Trying to upstage the bride?” one critic wrote, echoing a sentiment that soon spread across social media.
Taylor Swift donned a gold metallic gown for a close friend’s New Year’s Eve wedding
For the event, Swift stunned in a fitted, floor-length gold sequined gown featuring a scoop neckline and a softly pleated skirt.
She complemented her look with statement earrings, a coordinating gold clutch, a romantic updo hairstyle, and a tan shawl draped around her arms.
Swift was spotted alongside Stevie Nicks, who kept things understated in her signature all-black look.
Swift’s presence wasn’t surprising as she carries a deep bond with the Haim sisters. Apparently, she has been close friends with Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim for nearly a decade.
The sisters and Swift have frequently collaborated on tracks like No Body, No Crime and Gasoline (Remix), and have shared stages during tours.
Despite their strong bond, Swift’s gold dress was heavily scrutinized by fans and became the focal point of online discussion.
The internet called out Taylor Swift for “upstaging the bride” in a gold shimmer gown
As photos from the wedding circulated online, reactions were divided. Some critics felt the metallic gown was too eye-catching for a wedding guest.
“Dress gold for attention, lmao,” one person commented, while another wrote, “I JUMPED, I thought that was her wedding.”
Others piled on with remarks like, “Taylor Swift’s stylist hates her guts,” and one said, “She is committed to wearing the worst fashions possible.”
However, plenty of fans rushed to Swift’s defense. “That dress is everything,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Oh, the dress is so pretty.”
Alongside the outfit debate, another question that dominated comment sections was, “Where is Travis?”
Several fans repeatedly asked about Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce. “Where’s Mr. Taylor Swift?” one asked while another said, “Where’s Travis?? That’s all the bodyguards need.”
While it remains unclear whether Kelce attended the ceremony, reports suggested Swift flew from California to Kansas City on January 1 after the wedding.
Insiders shared a major update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fairytale wedding plans following their engagement
While Swift’s guest attire sparked debate, attention firmly remained on her own upcoming wedding.
After the couple announced their engagement in August, fans have been fixated on potential details of the highly anticipated nuptials.
An insider revealed to Daily Mail that the couple is set on Swift’s $28 million oceanfront estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.
“His family doesn’t care where it’s at. It could be in Timbuktu, and they’d go there for it. But yeah — right now it’s going to be in Rhode Island at her mansion,” the source said.
The property is set on five acres with manicured gardens, a swimming pool and pool house, sweeping patios, and 700 feet of private beach. The mansion features an eight-bedroom, ten-bathroom, and eight fireplaces. Swift purchased it in 2013 when she was just 23.
While no official confirmation has been made, the source further revealed that Kelce wants a “big blowout” wedding.
“He wants a big blowout with everyone he loves, but he did say that he has to run it by her. So I’d guess he wants a bigger thing than she does.”
As for the guest list, the couples’ A-list friends, including Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, and even the Prince and Princess of Wales, are expected to receive an invite.
Furthermore, a source close to the couple shared with People Magazine that the pair is in full wedding planning mode.
“When it comes to wedding planning, nothing feels rushed or one-sided. They’re both equally involved and excited, and this isn’t something one or the other is carrying on their own.”
“They’re approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them,” it explained.
For now, everything remains shrouded in secrecy as the couple is probably taking their sweet time to reveal anything publicly.
“She literally outshines the bride on her special day,” said one netizen
