30 Pics Of People Who Haven’t Learned OSHA Regulations Are There For A Reason Yet (New Pics)

When it comes to building or working with heavy machinery, the modern world truly has its marvels of engineering and technology. And at the same time, these things can injure us in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, regulatory bodies like OSHA exist to create good guidelines for workplaces to follow. 

However, as it so often happens, workplaces simply do their own thing. So this internet group documents all the most heinous and hilarious OSHA violations out there. So get comfortable, strap on your hard hat, upvote your favorite posts, and be sure to comment your thoughts and stories below. 

#1 This Will Go Swimmingly

Image source: Virasman

#2 “The Things We Do To Make A Dollar” – Some Tweaker On My Fb

Image source: CadillacRojo

#3 👍

Image source: colonelbackhand

#4 Removal Of Original Torch In 1985. Cool Harness

Image source: MitchMcConnellsJowls

#5 More Than One Problem Here…

Image source: dnekrash

#6 New Machine-Guarding Safety Measures

Image source: Cinner21

#7 To Be An Aircon Technician, You Must Have Good Balance As Well

Image source: MiraiShinji

#8 It’s Probably Fine

Image source: Nailyou866

#9 Diving Around Europe Right Now And Feeling Super Jealous Of Their Stylish, Summertime Ppe

Image source: joepagac

#10 I Guess I’ll Just Die

Image source: heavydisme

#11 A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary

Image source: merk35802

#12 The Wharehouse Across From My Job

Image source: Captain_Cole_

#13 This Is His First Day In The Industry

Image source: Aknm102

#14 My Buddy Just Snapped Me This…

Image source: SarkastikAmbassador

#15 Might Wanna Strap That Down, Pa Roads Get Bumpy

Image source: staykinky

#16 I Asked If He Knows How To Put A Harness On. He Said Yes

Image source: Grothorious

#17 Beam Me Up Scotty

Image source: CarltonTuna

#18 Posted By The Wildwood Boardwalk Official Facebook Page

Image source: rgdubb5

#19 The Old “Regulations Say That’s Forbidden, But Absolutely Everyone Does It Like That”

Image source: Robster155

#20 Totally Passes The Inspection

Image source: FormalFine6584

#21 When Life Gives You Short Ladders

Image source: GrandTusam

#22 Just Put Some Caulk In It It’ll Be Fine

Image source: Fast_Philosophy7124

#23 Too Hot For Safety

Image source: bp1108

#24 Someone Was Welding Next To The Paint Bucket

Image source: lbodyslamrhinos

#25 After Several Months And This Appartment Reaching 80% Occupancy, This Hole Is Still Wide Open For Anyone To Just, Fall Into

Image source: SHTY_Mod_Police

#26 My Co-Worker Is A Genious

Image source: jakexfire

#27 Came Into Work To See This, Made A Meme

Image source: whoisthevizzle

#28 Leaking Water In The Light Fixture. Can’t Get Approval From Higher-UPS For A “$2000” Bill

Image source: NoahC513

#29 I Was Told There Were Tie Off Points On The Decks

Image source: boomshiki

#30 Always Keep Your Msds Book In A Safe Place

Image source: seti_m

