Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Really Sucks?

#1
A vacuum cleaner
#2
The fact that me just existing is “controversial”
Just because I use “they/them” pronouns, it is seen as the norm to blurt out opinions on that. Just because I am mentally ill people will always try to tell me that mental illness isn’t real and that I need to just get over myself. Just because I have dyed hair people will judge without even trying to get to know me.
And don’t get me started on the anti-trans and anti-gay laws that are being discussed. I have to hear politicians, PEOPLE WHO WERE ELECTED INTO THEIR POSITIONS, tell the world that I do not deserve rights, that I should just die before I have even had the chance to live.
#3
Right now in my life trying to get a job!
#4
✨capitalism✨
also the state of my home country right now.
#5
My parents. They are emotionally abusive :(
#6
Trump
#7
joke answer: water dripping down your sleeves
serious answer: discrimination and abuse
#8
We got adopted an 8 year old labrador around 3 months ago from the spca. We had problems with her (she wants to attack our cat, she got attacked by a porcupine, she doesn’t like other dogs (tried bitting one) and cars) but nothing very serious and she was very sweet with us. But now she saw another dog and probably pulled to hard (I wasn’t there) and made my sister drop the leash. She started attacking the other dog, a Pitbull mix and had the chance to bite it before my parents got to her. Now we will probably have to bring her back to the spca for everyone’s safety. I feel so bad though cause I started to get attached to her and her to us. She was just starting to lie down with me on the couch.
#9
a lack of empathy, it hurts a lot to not be able to know how people feel and it can sometimes drive me crazy worrying for no reason
#10
My dad requiring me to tell him whenever I have friends over. If I’m home alone, I’m not allowed to leave the house.
#11
life. sometimes
#12
Not being able to like myself. I’m trying to give me a chance but I always feel like if I do then that will turn me into a narcissist and there’s a part of me that says I am a narcissist and that I’m trying to get attention if I say something about myself. It sucks , everything sucks
#13
burnout. i’m burning up and out and growing bored.
(not the song by green day, the thing)
#14
~☆Me☆~
#15
Indian parenting system.
#16
Living with my ex because the landlord wont let me out of the lease.
#17
Being 2000 miles away from my partner
#18
Both my dad and uncle appear to be developing Angry Old Man Syndrome (AOMS). The reason I’m not openly a femboy is for their sake.
#19
A while back, there was gonna be this amazing Godzilla fan film titled “Heritage”. The designs were great, and they had raised a lot of money. After the second teaser trailer, Toho contacted them, and put many restrictions on them. Instead of the feature-length film they had planned, they had a 25 minute short film that ended on a cliffhanger and wasn’t released publicly, and only available to the kickstarter supporters. This makes sense, unfortunately, Toho can’t allow people to make money off of their character, but recently, every November 3rd (Godzilla’s birthday) They’ve been selecting a fan to work with to create a fan film. Godziban, the Godzilla children’s puppet show was created, and a short film called “Godzilla vs Gigan rex” which was a beautiful continuation of the Heisei series’ ending in which Junior absorbed his dead father’s radiation and grew to adult size. But unfortunately, Heritage was killed by Toho, and even now that they’re endorsing fan-made content, Heritage is still dead :(
#20
People that are bullies and people that ruin the environment
#21
Nothing. Doing absolutely wonderful definitely not about to break down and cry. Yep great 😊
#22
my life.
#23
Homelessness
Everyone hates you & assumes all homeless people are the same – the homeless people that have crossed the line and are a danger to themselves and others.
#24
U find a pair of really cool shoes but they’re one size small.
#25
A $20 crack whore
