Possum Trashes Woman’s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

by

Bree Blakeman, who works as a research fellow at the Australian National University in Canberra, has just had a very extraordinary encounter. It was a morning like any other but when Blakeman came to her office, she immediately thought someone must have broken into it.

“I opened the door and noticed that some of the Aboriginal bark paintings that are usually stored propped up against the bookshelves were face down on the floor,” she told Bored Panda. “There were rolls of map-sheets on the floor also. I thought someone must have broken in. Books had fallen from their shelves.”

Blakeman then walked over to check her computer on the far side of the room and to her surprise, she spotted the perpetrator who was still in there; a cute possum staring at her from behind the PC.

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme
Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: FF_notes

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme
Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme
Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

“It seemed resigned, shy, and a bit scared (These wild animals are nocturnal and there was bright morning light streaming through the office window),” Blakeman recalled. “It didn’t attempt to move away even when I was really quite close to it. The cute animal just looked at me like ‘halp please.'”

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme
Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme
Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: FF_notes

The animal control personell put a very humane, no-harm box trap with fresh fruit in the room

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: FF_notes

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: FF_notes

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: FF_notes

According to Austalia Zoo, the common brushtail possum is the most widely distributed large possum species. They usually live in woodlands and open forests in the hollow limbs of trees. However, they also make their homes in roofs of houses and sheds in suburban areas.

“It decided to make its own way out of the office through the same hole in the ceiling that it presumably fell through”

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: FF_notes

Blakeman also wanted to use the chance of her funny photo becoming a viral animal meme to remind us that over a billion native animals have been killed by the recent bushfires in Australia. “Please consider donating to one of the many non-profit wildlife rescue organizations e.g. Wildlife Victoria,” she urged.

People immediately fell in love with the little critter

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: Junipabara

And the little guy went so viral, he became a meme

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: OwsWills

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme
Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: MabyKaninchen

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme
Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: HSpikings

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: bartonwillage

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: opendna

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: 1c3B3rgMama

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: Chapman_Histo

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: sociocerebral

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: sortius

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: Redpainter1

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: itisgoose

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: BlueLemonBar

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: optic_chiasm

Possum Trashes Woman&#8217;s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme

Image credits: BinkiiBear

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Puppy Was Left To Die After Falling Into Hot Tar, Until Miracle Happens
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
TUF-Collin-Hart
The Ultimate Fighter 17.4 ‘Sign of Disrespect’ Review
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2013
This Is How 8 Different Locations Around The World Look Across The Four Seasons
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Makes Flowers Bloom From Animal And Human Bodies And The Result Is Beautiful
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Let’s Talk about Y: The Last Man For a Moment
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2021
Our Disney Princess Belle Stained Glass Cosplay
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.