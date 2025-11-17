Hey Pandas, Share A Cooking Fail! (Closed)

by

What have you, a friend, or a family member made that was done horribly wrong?

#1 Eye Of Sauron Salted Caramel Cheesecake

#2 I Turned Rosemary And Garlic Potatoes Into Expensive Charcoal Brickettes

#3 Abt’s. Grease Fire That Got Out Of Control. I Think They Are Done

#4 Looks The Same, Tastes Very Different!

Image source: new.aldi.us

#5 Shrimp & Sausage Queso; It Was Still Edible But It Was So Thick We Couldn’t Scoop It Up With The Chips. Indeeded Up Turning It Into Mac&cheese Instead Lol

#6 Attempted To Make Salted Caramel Brownies. Caramel Sauce Was Added On Top Way Too Soon And Basically Became The World’s Hardest Toffee It Tasted Decent But That Crust Was A Literal Pain To Bite Through

#7 Italian Wedding Cookies That Melted Immediately

#8 Baking With Celiac Can Be Fun. Gluten Free Doughnuts Before Frying. Delicious Anyway

#9 Mango Squares – Tasted Like Eggs 😭

#10 I Don’t Even Remember What This Was Supposed To Be 💀

#11 Cake Turned Out Fine, But It Spilled Into The Oven While Baking. House And I Smelled Like Burnt Cake For Days

#12 Green Walnut Jam :)) It Was Still Edible, But It Was Very Liquid (No Consistency)

