Hey Pandas, Share A Cooking Fail! (Closed)

What have you, a friend, or a family member made that was done horribly wrong?
#1 Eye Of Sauron Salted Caramel Cheesecake
#2 I Turned Rosemary And Garlic Potatoes Into Expensive Charcoal Brickettes
#3 Abt’s. Grease Fire That Got Out Of Control. I Think They Are Done
#4 Looks The Same, Tastes Very Different!
Image source: new.aldi.us
#5 Shrimp & Sausage Queso; It Was Still Edible But It Was So Thick We Couldn’t Scoop It Up With The Chips. Indeeded Up Turning It Into Mac&cheese Instead Lol
#6 Attempted To Make Salted Caramel Brownies. Caramel Sauce Was Added On Top Way Too Soon And Basically Became The World’s Hardest Toffee It Tasted Decent But That Crust Was A Literal Pain To Bite Through
#7 Italian Wedding Cookies That Melted Immediately
#8 Baking With Celiac Can Be Fun. Gluten Free Doughnuts Before Frying. Delicious Anyway
#9 Mango Squares – Tasted Like Eggs 😭
#10 I Don’t Even Remember What This Was Supposed To Be 💀
#11 Cake Turned Out Fine, But It Spilled Into The Oven While Baking. House And I Smelled Like Burnt Cake For Days
#12 Green Walnut Jam :)) It Was Still Edible, But It Was Very Liquid (No Consistency)
