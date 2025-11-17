This Anesthesiologist Finds Relaxation In Recreating Historical Clothes (21 New Pics)

Christine Millar is a doctor with an interesting and unusual hobby. She recreates historical clothes, which serves as an outlet to relax and release her inner artist. She mainly looks at inspiration from the 1700s and creates her unique looks.

“My favorite images growing up were historical gowns, princess gowns, and just overall pretty dresses. So I started to try to recreate them. I love taking a museum piece, like the green redingote from the Rijks Museum, and trying to figure out in my head how they sewed it together and how the original artist embroidered it,” the artist has shared how her fascination with historical costumes began. 

More info: Instagram | sewstine.com | Etsy | youtube.com

