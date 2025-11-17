Hey Pandas, Write A Horror Story (Closed)

It has to be original … otherwise you can write anything you want.
#1
2024 Presidential election.
#2
It was a stormy and dark night. I laid in bed, covers up to my head, enveloped by the softness and warmth of the blanket. Though the wind howled and the rain raged against the windowpanes, I felt safe. Comfortable. At peace. I began to drift off to sleep, not moving a muscle as I enjoyed this serenity…but realized I had left a light on in the other room.
#3
The darkness was stifling, trapping them and smothering all light, and they could feel the thudding of their racing heart in their chest. The creature could hear it too, and it crept closer, still whistling the eerie tune. Then there was a flash of light. They lunged for it, realizing too late that it was just the moonlight on the long, jagged sword. They stared down, vision blurring and fading, and glints of dark silver were there, dripping down their chest onto the already blood-spattered ground. Then their eyes closed, and they saw no more.
#4
And with 306 votes to 232 I hereby declare…
#5
Boo💀👻🎃☠️🕷️🕸️(so scary right)
#6
My brother.
#7
He flipped the pillow over. It was still too hot
#8
I wrote this one a few weeks ago, very loosely based on The Nutcracker. The musical notes referenced in the story are the notes of “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U0BIQm25spku61v5VCUJLovANlZxTH2JmPFCG8AzO9g/edit?usp=sharing
#9
The American college student drove her car to the gas station. It was dark and beginning to rain. She pulled into the closest station and hopped out of her vehicle. And that was when she saw the gas prices… a look of horror passed over her face. It was the most terrifying sight the world had ever seen!
#10
– The midnight drive –
After work, a call from a friend in need at 9 PM, prompted me to rush to her house. I was on the road well past midnight, navigating a desolate road due to highway construction. The night sky overhead was an inky black canvas dotted with faint stars as I cruised while my favorite tunes played. Running low on fuel, I scouted the closest gas station, which happened to be 40 minutes away. It was an isolated locale, with a solitary diner next to the gas station, where just two cars were parked. As I pulled up to the pump and strolled towards the diner, something peculiar caught my eye – one of the cars was shrouded in a thick layer of dust, like it had been abandoned for ages. My curiosity piqued; I pondered whether it had been left and forgotten.
While paying for gas inside the diner, I sensed an unsettling aura that lingered around me. My gaze fell upon the cashier who seemed devoid of emotion. I ventured to ask about the forsaken car outside, but the cashier remained silent, showing no recognition. My unease persisted, but I completed the transaction and returned to my car.
Sitting in the car, the eerie feeling wouldn’t leave me. Within minutes, I decided to hit the road again, my friend’s plea echoing in my mind. But after roughly 30 minutes of driving, I found myself back at the same gas station. Confusion and disbelief washed over me. I had taken a straight road with no turns – how could this be?
Once more, I parked at the gas station and went inside to inquire about an alternate route to my friend’s town. Inside the diner, it was empty, with lights on but no people, and the cashier was conspicuously absent. My dread deepened, and I hurried back to my car, determined to find my way out. I decided to head back the way I initially came from.
The road appeared ordinary, with other vehicles sharing the route, including a semi-truck. However, as I took a right turn, my headlights suddenly extinguished, plunging me into darkness. When they flickered back on, I found myself back at the same gas station. I abruptly hit the brakes, to stop from colliding with the building. Panic overwhelmed me as I shone my headlights upon the now completely dark diner – devoid of lights and people. The once-forgotten car had vanished as if it had never existed.
With fear gripping me, I knew I had to escape this eerie and chilling place.
#11
My bank account
Ok fr? I’ll just leave a passage.
Her eyes kept tracing back to the old vintage books, quicker than light she was running off into a realm of darkness. The footsteps drained the sound of her heartbeat, but only she knew it wasn’t hers.
#12
Okay so I just wrote this recently and it’s more thriller/suspense than horror but here you go. Apparently, there’s a word limit. If you want the rest of the story comment and I’ll put the rest in the comments. (And trust its cringe but it gets better toward the end 😭)
The Book of Ruin
Lindsay Michaels was leaning against her pillow, invested in her reading on a cold, windy October day. Her house, number 17 on Magnolia Street, was warm and comforting in contrast to the weather. The windows rattled as the howling wind shook the house. Lindsay barely noticed the noise as she pulled her knees into her chest and continued reading. Her parents were out of the house for the day, visiting a few high school friends and having fun ditching their kids. Lindsay didn’t mind. In fact she preferred it. This way her mother couldn’t interrupt her reading and her dad can’t disturb the peace with his TV, allowing the 17 year old to have peace and quiet. She tucked a strand of auburn hair behind her ear, her emerald eyes scanning the page, soaking in the words. This book was particularly interesting because she bought it at a yard sale, the owner joking that it’s cursed as told to her by previous owners. Lindsay chuckled at the thought. Who would actually believe such a thing? She shook off the warning and returned her focus to the worn pages. Her blue tinted room seemed to shift into the setting of her book. Her four poster bed and her wooden desk seemed to melt away, giving up their place for a candlelit tavern. Her posters of TX2, BTS and Dove Cameron transformed into old paintings with dusty frames. If one were to call out to her, she would not answer for it was like she was in a different world. Lindsay was so completely focused on her book, that she did not catch sight of a dark figure looming outside her window. He was going to take over her life. Lindsay kept reading, entranced. He would take her family and friends. Lindsay thought this was a little irrelevant to the plot. His crony is looking right at her at this very moment. Lindsay felt shivers down her spine at the idea. The shape’s head tilted slightly, as if amused by her ignorance, her utter unawareness of the danger she was in. The lights flickered. Lindsay looked up for half a moment and in a flash her windows swung open. She tried to scream but no noise came out. A sack was thrown over her head and everything went dark. She felt a prick of a needle against her arm and then everything started spinning. In her last few conscious moments Lidnsay felt herself being lifted off of the ground and thrown out the window, into the whirling winds.
Darkness.
Laughter, somewhere faraway. Not children’s laughter but rough chuckles of hardened criminals.
Lindsay’s eyes shot open as she tried to scramble away from the group of people laughing around her. Her chair fell backwards and she hit her skull against the floorboards. She tried to move her legs and arms only to find out she was tied to a chair. The crowd barked with laughter watching her wiggle on the floor. “Now, now, ladies, gents, we don’t want to be rude to our guest.” A young man with jet black hair and inky eyes was draped across his equally ominous, ebony throne. He smirked down at her, analyzing her emotions as they hit her in waves. It was him. Anton. The main villain of her book, the one she’d been reading what felt like moments before. He was more beautiful than she could have imagined. Was this what the yard sale owner was talking about? Seemed more like a blessing than a curse. He looked strong and his eyes stared deep into her soul. Could he be here to save me from my boring life to take me as his right hand woman? His lips quirked up as if he was reading her mind. “Throw her in the dungeon, William. She’ll just be a nuisance while she’s awake.” Wait what?! Lindsay tried to struggle, but there was no way she could get away from a burly thug whilst her hands and legs were tied.
#13
They assured me the operation was simple enough. As they administered the the anesthetic, I could feel my body relax. The surgeon entered as I was drifting off. Final thought: “There’s no way a chimpanzee could have completed medical scho…”
Follow Us