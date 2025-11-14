For His Newborn Daughter’s Photoshoot, This Dad Recreated Famous Paintings He And His Wife Love

Photos from our early childhood can be charming because of how unprofessional, candid, and random they are, but they are usually not something people would like to frame. Nowadays, newborn photography is way more creative than just snapping a few photos of a crying baby with a camera, and many photographers specialize in capturing the first weeks of newborns’ lives in the most beautiful and cute way possible. There’s not much you can ask from a newborn to make your photos stand out, but if you think out of the box, the result can be amazing. Art became an inspiration for this cool dad from Brazil who decided to take newborn photography to another level.
He wanted to create one-of-a-kind memories from the precious first moments with his newborn daughter by recreating the most famous paintings in history that he and his wife love. At just 18 days old, a baby girl, Letícia, became an adorable mini version of some of the most iconic women ever painted—Mona Lisa, The Girl with a Pearl Earring, and Frida Kahlo, which represent different art movements like Baroque, Renaissance, and Surrealism.
More info: Instagram | cargocollective.com | Facebook
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Image credits: deouro
Inspiration: Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer, 1665
Image credits: deouro
Image credits: deouro
Image credits: deouro
Image credits: deouro
Image credits: deouro
To make it happen, Lucas de Ouro, who is an art director, joined forces with newborn photographer Lhais Brugni, but the whole family, including father, mother, and grandmother were involved in the creative process. The cute portraits caught a lot of attention online and the photos became a part of the campaign “Your baby is a work of art” developed by the advertising agency Tuppi Criatividade, where Lucas de Ouro works as an art director, for a boutique photography studio “Os Bebês da Lhais” specializing in maternity, newborn, and children’s portraiture. The goal of the eye-catching campaign was to stand out from the newborn photographs that all look the same by using a unique approach and creative storytelling.
Mona Lisa
Image credits: deouro
Inspiration: Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, 1503
Image credits: deouro
Image credits: deouro
Image credits: deouro
Image credits: deouro
“I wanted to take different newborn photos when my daughter was born inspired by works of art that my wife and I love. The photos were very successful on the internet and became an advertisement for the photography studio (which specializes in newborn photography) and has won awards in Asia, Europe, and the United States. She became a model at 18 days old,” Lucas de Ouro told Bored Panda.
Frida Kahlo
Image credits: deouro
Inspirations: Self Portrait, Dedicated to Dr Eloesser by Frida Kahlo, 1940
Image credits: deouro
Image credits: deouro
Image credits: deouro
Letícia was born on March 17, 2020
Image credits: deouro
Mai Saraiva, Letícia and Lucas in 2021
Image credits: deouro
Follow Us