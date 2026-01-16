43 Before And After Pics That Prove Getting Divorced Is Sometimes The Best Makeover You’ll Ever Have

Getting divorced can be brutal. You’re dealing with shattered dreams, a broken heart, uncertainty about the future, and more – all while trying to establish a new normal, and navigate life without a spouse. One day you’re sort of okay, the next you definitely aren’t.
Healing is rarely pretty. It’s messy, difficult, painful and deeply personal. And then, something shifts. Like a butterfly emerging from a cocoon, a brand new version of you enters the world. Lighter, brighter, happier and free. It’s called the Divorce Effect… And dozens of women (and some men) have been embracing it by sharing their glow-ups for all the world to see.
The recent TikTok trend is leaving jaws on the floor, as divorcees reveal what an unhappy marriage can do to your face, body and confidence. And what is possible once you finally come out on the other side.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the most radical transformations, including a video of Melissa, who went viral with 31.1M. May they serve as a reminder that when you let go of whatever’s breaking you, you make room for something that finally lets you shine.
#1
Image source: karinacarrel
The divorce rate in America is between 40% to 50% for first marriages. And while that percentage seems high, it’s actually been steadily declining over the past few decades. Some believe that’s due to changing social norms, couples getting married at an older age than before, and more awareness or education when it comes to relationships.
According to U.S. Census data, most marriages that end in divorce last around eight years. But it really depends an various factors like age, education level, and the geographic location/s of the couple. Some states in America, like Nevada and Oklahoma, have much higher divorce rates than others, like Massachusetts and Illinois.
#2
Image source: novaelise744
#3
Image source: kelliesweet
If you’re considering walking down the aisle again after your first marriage crumbled, you might want to bear in mind that the likelihood of divorce increases with subsequent marriages.
“Around 60-67% of second marriages end in divorce, compared to 40-50% of first marriages,” explains the Modern Family Law site. “This trend is even more pronounced for third marriages, where the divorce rate exceeds 70%.”
#4
Image source: thefilipinomark
#5
Image source: zaineb.mj
#6
Image source: exclusive.charlotte
Second marriages last around 7-10 years, while third marriages tend to crash between 5 and 8 years. This could be because of the complications and challenges that arise when couples blend families, deal with co-parenting and exes, or try to navigate more complex financial and emotional situations.
#7
Image source: melissagcampbell
#8
Image source: mounjarojourney123
#9
Image source: chris_copious
Lack of commitment is the most commonly cited reason for divorce in the United States. That’s according to Divorce.com. The site also reveals that 60% of spouses who get married at 20-25 years old will head to divorce court.
“The average age at first divorce in America is 30 years,” notes the site, adding that nearly 69% of divorces are initiated by women. Some of whom go on to get a massive glow-up once they’ve made it through the healing process.
#10
Image source: frau_lswelt
#11
Image source: dakotabearcat
#12
Image source: arsidacerpja
It pays to really be sure before walking down the aisle, whether it’s your first, second or third time.
According to Forbes, the average cost of a divorce ranges from $7,000 to $15,000. But it can cost a lot more in high-conflict cases, or if there are substantial assets involved.
“Additionally, the economic consequences of divorce can be long-lasting, with many divorced individuals reporting decreased income and financial security post-divorce,” warns the Modern Family Law site.
#13
Image source: becoming.cheryl
#14
Image source: yessssqueenfitness
#15
Image source: kiathelender
#16
Image source: airiellol
#17
Image source: eriv__
#18
Image source: brittnie.travis
#19
Image source: lynds.x0
#20
Image source: jodieping
#21
Image source: cbxoxo2023
#22
Image source: nicola_wills_official
#23
Image source: holod.media
#24
Image source: momwithtips
#25
Image source: jonnamikaela
#26
Image source: siobhantkat
#27
Image source: sihamhilali
#28
Image source: lisaandbellathebulldog
#29
Image source: inabernal
#30
Image source: thevtj
#31
Image source: joyfulandalive
#32
Image source: mindymhatch
#33
Image source: jeninalberta
#34
Image source: @miabucchianeri_
#35
Image source: lacieblubird
#36
Image source: jodieping
#37
Image source: gosk8ivan
#38
Image source: antoniaionescu62
#39
Image source: cbnttown1984
#40
Image source: mmjwilder
#41
Image source: hannahhembreebell
#42
Image source: mjcpl6
#43
Image source: garay.tita
Follow Us