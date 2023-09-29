Bachelor 2023: Zach Shallcross Chooses Kaity Biggar

Zach Lloyd Shallcross is an American television personality. He is popularly known for appearing on Season 27 of The Bachelor which premiered on January 23, 2023. The Bachelor is an American dating and relationship reality television series. The show debuted on ABC far back on March 25, 2002. In March 2022, Zach Shallcross was also featured on season 19 of one of The Bachelor spin-offs The Bachelorette. The show involves a single bachelor who begins with a pool of romantic interests from which he is expected to select a fiancé.
Prior to appearing on The Bachelorette, Zach Shallcross was a sales account executive for a software company Oracle in Austin, Texas. Kaity Biggar was also one of the contestants of Season 27 of The Bachelor. In the season finale, Zach Shallcross who was “the bachelor” had to choose who he wanted to exchange vows with between Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar. In the end, he chose Kaity Biggar, who accepted both his final rose and his proposal.
Zach Shallcross’s Journey On The Bachelor
He was initially introduced to the ABC franchise on season 19 of The Bachelorette. The season starred Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as the series’ first co-hosts. He however swayed more towards Recchia and ultimately finished in third place in her group of men. In the end, he walked away after she questioned his age and commitment level. On September 20, 2022 during the live The Bachelorette season 19 finale, he was officially announced as the lead star in The Bachelor. The show was to have 32 potential contestants but was narrowed down to 30 women which was announced on January 4, 2023
Zach and Kaity first met during the premiere of the season. They were drawn together on night one, sharing a kiss and having a great conversation. After different conversations and dates with the contestants, the 30 women continued to be filtered. In the eighth week, they were narrowed down to just four. In the eighth episode,he then went to the hometown of the four women, Charity, Ariel, Gabi, and Kaity. However, Kaity received extra attention from Shallcross. In the finale of the season, he then proposed to Kaity Biggar.
Who Is Kaity Biggar From The Bachelor
Kaity Biggar is from Kingston, Ontario, Canada. She graduated from Laurentian University with a degree in nursing in June 2019. Biggar is also an ER Travel Nurse. She made her appearance on The Bachelor alongside 29 other women looking to find love. According to Kaity’s ABC bio, she is 100% wife material. She is also really passionate about her career, has a great sense of humour, and is extremely down to earth.
Kaity and Zach hit it off almost instantly. In the first episode of the show when she got out of the limo she said, “You are so handsome!” referring to Zach. The pair even kissed in the first episode. Zach had previously stated that Kaity was “an absolute sweetheart” whom he had his eyes on from the start. In the third week, they had their first one-on-one date. They eventually had a second one-on-one date in the seventh week. Zach also met Kaity’s mother in one of the episodes which brought the two closer.
Key Moments In The Season
The Bachelor is usually always filled with loads of drama and exotic dates. The season’s first group date was with Brianna, Brooklyn, Katherine, Mercedes, Bailey, Davia, Cat, Genevie and Kylee for a “Bachelor Big Energy” event. Christina got the season’s first one-on-one date, she and Shallcross took a helicopter ride to his hometown of Anaheim Hills to meet his family. Season winner Kaity had her first one-on-one date with Zach at the Natural History Museum. They spent the night together.
Kaity and Zach had their second solo date in Budapest. They explore the city riding on a Castle Hill Funicular. Another key moment was when Zach got emotional when he met Kaity’s mother. Zach had a “no sex” rule for the Fantasy Suites which totally backfired. Initially, Zach had a plan to not be intimate with the remaining three contestants which he defaulted during his second overnight date with Gabi.
Zach Had Some Issues With Some Of The Contestants
When you have to choose between 30 women there are certainly going to be some misunderstandings and heartbreaks. Zach Shallcorss made a few bad decisions before finally proposing to Kaity Biggar. The most notable among them is probably when he broke his “no sex” rule for Gabi. Gabi also announced that she was totally blindsided when Zach decided to tell the world they had slept together.
Gabi was really hurt when she found out that he had let their not-so-little secret out. She thought that he would just say he slept with “one of the remaining women. However, Zach cleared the air and apologized to Gabi. Another incident was when Zach Shallcross snapped at Greer during a Zoom conversation when she tried to relate to him when he tested positive for COVID-19. Greer received Zach’s first impression rose, and many expected her to be the winner.
Fans Slam Zach Shallcross
A lot of The Bachelor fans bashed Zach for some of his decisions on the show. His actions received negative reactions and so did his final proposal to Kaity. Many believed he played Gabi after he claimed to Jesse Palmer that he knew Kaity was the one after the fantasy suite episode where he broke his no-sex rule with Gabi.
After fans saw Zach break Gabi’s heart and go after Kaity, some angry fans took to Twitter saying, “So many red flags… good luck Kaity.” Another wrote, “Kaity is such a girl’s girl and deserves to be happy. In the end, Zach and Kaity getting together would have gotten more positive reactions if Zach hadn’t done wrong to Gabi.“
What Are Kaity And Zach Up To Now?
The couple had to keep their relationship under the radar while the show aired. However, they appeared together as a couple in public on The Bachelor finale, for the first time since they finished filming. In May 2023, Kaity Biggar shared pictures from their engagement photo shoot on her Instagram.
On July 9, Kaity took to Instagram to confirm that she and Zach have finally moved in together in Austin with the caption “Officially roommates”. Although the couple are engaged, they are in “no rush” to get married. Zach revealed that they are thinking about 2025 for their wedding. The couple said they are waiting to “see how things go.”