Who is Sheikha Mahra? Meet The Dubai Princess French Montana is Engaged to

While she has been hogging the headlines for her relationship with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, Sheikha Mahra is no stranger to the spotlight. The Emirati princess is a member of the wealthy Dubai ruling family. As the daughter of the United Arab Emirates’ Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mahra has been in the limelight all her life. Her impactful humanitarian work is also known within her home country.
Beyond her royal inheritance, Sheikha Mahra has accrued massive wealth on her own, thanks to shrewd business ventures. However, she often makes the headlines for her love life. After going through a publicized divorce in 2024, Mahra found love again in the arms of Montana. Keep reading to learn more about the Emirati princess Montana is getting married to.
Sheikha Mahra’s Early Life and Educational Background
The Dubai princess was born as Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on February 26, 1994. Mahra was also given the name Christina at birth. She is the only child from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s marriage to Zoe Grigorakos. However, she has 25 half-siblings from her father’s other wives. Mahra was born in her home country of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but she has Greek heritage from her mother’s side. Mahra earned her first degree in international studies after graduating from a UK university in 2023.
What Does She Do For a Living?
Besides having roots in a wealthy royal family, Sheikha Mahra has proved to be a shrewd businesswoman. She launched a luxury fragrance line under the brand name Mahra M1. Meanwhile, the first product under the brand is called Divorce, seemingly inspired by her recent divorce. She leveraged the product to redefine her public image, drawing attention to her business venture instead of her personal life.
With Mahra M1’s success, the Emirati princess has established her long-term vision in the business world beyond her royal heritage. With no sign of slowing down, her focus is on luxury products for the influential members of society. In addition to making a personal statement with the perfume brand, Mahra’s wealth grew from selling each bottle of Divorce at $272. She is dedicated to using her wealth and influence to support humanitarian causes.
What is Sheikha Mahra’s Net Worth?
According to Forbes‘ analysis in 2011, Sheikha Mahra’s father, Sheikh Mohammed, has an estimated net worth of $4 billion. Most of his fortune came from real estate investments, which he leveraged to transform Dubai into a popular destination for tourists from different parts of the world. As the daughter of a billionaire, Mahra is following her father’s entrepreneurial footsteps. However, there is no verifiable record of her net worth, which is speculated to fall between $300 million and $1.5 billion.
She Was Married to a Dubai Businessman
Before French Montana, Sheikha Mahra was married to an Emirati businessman named Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. Mahra married Sheikh Mana in April 2023 and welcomed their daughter named after her in May 2024. Soon afterward, trouble entered their paradise, and Mahra later made an official announcement of her divorce on Instagram in July 2024. She had invoked the triple talaq practice by saying “I divorce you” three consecutive times, a custom customarily performed by men.
Her divorce announcement, which has been deleted, read: “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you,” ending with “Take care. Your ex-wife.” She also deleted photos of Sheikh Mana on her page. She expressed gratitude to her father for his support during this time.
Sheikha Mahra and French Montana Announced Their Engagement in 2025
French Montana and Sheikha Mahra first sparked relationship rumors shortly after her divorce in 2024. The rumors began after photos of her showing him around Dubai went viral in October 2024. The relationship became official after the two were seen getting cosy at Paris Fashion Week events. Montana and Mahra have been inseparable since then, exploring the world together. They are often seen at restaurants and public events.
Montana proposed to Sheikha Mahra in June 2025 at the Paris Fashion Week. He popped the question shortly after his debut runway event for the 3.PARADIS Spring/Summer 2026 collection. They made their engagement Instagram official with a joint post on August 29, 2025. The photo shows what seems to be Montana’s hand holding Mahra’s with a massive rock on her finger.
