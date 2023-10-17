Who Is Samantha Bryant: Everything About Colin Hanks Wife

We all know Colin Hanks from Fargo (Television series) and King Kong. Despite being one of the sons of Oscar winner Tom Hanks, Colin has surely proven his worth as an actor thanks to his diverse filmography. However, the professional actor has been proudly married for the past 13 years to Samantha Bryant.
Colin originally met his wife thanks to friends in the early 2000s. He told The New York Times that they had, “the same group of friends and knew of each other, but never paid attention to it.” The chemistry was instantly palpable for the lovebirds and Hanks proposed to his then-girlfriend in 2009 and a year later, the two were officially married in front of a big crowd on the roof of the London Hotel in West Hollywood, California.
Who Was Samantha Bryant Before She Met Her Husband Colin Hanks
Like most celebrity couples, Samantha was also a name deep into the roots of Hollywood. However, her job was behind the scenes as a production assistant for projects such as Zathura: A Space Adventure, First Time Flippers, and Grave Mysteries. Though Samantha didn’t dip into the acting scene much, she does hold one acting credit as Barbara from the 1986 mini-series, The Singing Detective.
Still, Samantha had the acting bug like Colin and she was working up the ranks in order to get her name around Tinseltown. That acting itch comes from a family lineage as Samantha also had parents who were in the business as well. James Bryant and Raquel Rojo were talents in the industry as well and though they aren’t particularly huge film stars, they did have a couple of notable guest starring roles.
Colin Hanks Dated Notable Names Before Marrying Samantha
Colin Hanks is the very definition of a working actor. The actor made some brief appearances in films such as Get Over It! or That Thing You Do before making a TV debut in the sci-fi series Roswell. Hanks was in a total of 44 episodes in the first two seasons (and he made a brief appearance in the third). From there, his career continued to skyrocket into bigger roles.
The Emmy nominee notably dated fellow actresses Rachael Leigh Cook, Samantha Mathis, and Busy Phillips, with the latter being the longest relationship between the two, “He was my college boyfriend!” Busy said on Live with Kelly. “We met when I was 18 and Colin was 19… We are very very close friends now – his wife and I are tight, and he and my husband hang out. We go on vacation together.”
Colin was more of a long relationship guy so he doesn’t have a roster of women on his dating list. Once he and Samantha got romantically involved, he knew she was the one for him and the couple seemed extremely happy.
Colin and Samantha’s Kids
Not too long after the couple got married, Samantha and Colin brought into the world their very first child, Olivia Jane. Since the two a relatively private, the exact date is unknown, but she was born in 2011. Two years later, they had a second daughter named Charlotte.
“It’s nice to be the king of the castle, but it’s nice to know that when the wife buys the feminist T-shirts, she also buys one for me too,” Colin said of fathering two girls to People in 2020. “I love being a father so much and they bring us such joy and entertainment on a daily basis that I just want to make them as happy as they can be and hopefully some good stuff.”
Samantha’s job these days is simply to be a mother, as the former actress and publicist hasn’t had a credited job since 2017. Meanwhile, Colin continues to make a mark in the acting world as he’s coming off the mini-series The Offer. The Emmy nominee also had prominent roles in A Friend of the Family and American Crime Story.