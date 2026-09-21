Who is Pegah Ghafoori? Career Highlights of the From Star

For fans of the hit sci-fi horror series From, Pegah Ghafoori needs no introduction. While she’s relatively new in the industry, the Iranian actress has been captivating audiences with her depiction of Fatima Hassan in the television series that has become a global hit. Since the show’s 2022 premiere, viewers have watched her character evolve from being the most optimistic person in the most chaotic situations to getting entangled in the darkest mysteries. The role has established her as a breakout talent in modern television and earned her global recognition.
Before her global breakthrough on From, Pegah Ghafoori showcased her talent on stage and later appeared in a few movies. Her work during these early years included roles in short films and TV movies. She has also appeared in feature movies such as One Must Wash Eyes. Her rich, multifaceted artististry also spans music and several other interests. We explore Ghafoori’s life and career as a rising star as she takes the industry by storm.
Where is Pegah Ghafoori From? Background and Education
Pegah Ghafoori was born on April 18, 1999, in Tehran, Iran, where she grew up with an older brother. However, she doesn’t talk much about her parents and family. Her family immigrated to Toronto, Canada, in 2009, and that has been her home since then. Growing up, Ghafoori nurtured a passion for the performing arts and made the most of it. After relocating to Canada, she honed her skills at Claude Watson School for the Arts as a drama major, performing in theatrical plays and student films.
In addition to gaining professional acting training through the Claude Watson Arts program, Ghafoori continued to develop her skills while earning a degree in Emergency Telecommunication from Humber College. She focused on her passion for the performing arts and made a career from it. Beyond acting, Ghafoori leveraged her singing talent to release her first song, “Fall Apart,” at just 14.
Pegah Ghafoori Began Acting Professionally in 2011 and Made her Screen Debut in 2018
The multi-talented Iranian-Canadian actress is creating a diverse artistic profile. From the theater to screen credits, she has shown consistency in her craft. For over a decade, Ghafoori trained with prominent coaches and casting directors in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. She first explored the theater before transitioning to the screen in 2011. However, her professional acting career didn’t fully take off until she landed her first onscreen role in the 2018 short film, Brave Kids Run, as Kai. To showcase her range, Ghafoori appeared in more short films, including Stealing From Stoners (2019) as Tina, Ninti (2020) as the voice of Ninti, and Red Secret (2021). She also appeared in the 2021 TV movie The Perfect Wedding.
In 2021, Ghafoori also made her feature film debut with Hello Au Revoir. She played Emilia in the 2023 short film SmokeBreak. In 2024, she played her first major role in a film, appearing as an Iranian immigrant in Canada in One Must Wash Eyes. In the film, she portrayed Sahar, an international student whose life takes a dramatic turn after taking part in a protest in Vancouver.
She Gained Global Recognition for her Role in MGM+’s From
Pegah Ghafoori made her television debut in the MGM+ horror series From in 2022. Her portrayal of Fatima Hassan earned her international recognition, becoming her breakout role. Her character started as an empathetic, hopeful, and free-spirited resident of a mysterious town that traps people in the critically acclaimed sci-fi horror series. After the third season, Fatima became a shadow of herself and ultimately transformed into a monster in the season 4 finale, showcasing Ghafoori’s range.
From promises, a new chapter in Ghafoori’s career and evolving artistry. The series is filming for the fifth and final season, scheduled for a 2027 release, and Ghafoori is still an important part of the cast. If the season 4 finale is any proof, she stands to play more important roles as the series wraps up.
Other Career Exploits and Interests
Before transitioning to mainstream acting, Ghafoori worked in other industries. She professionally modeled for local brands, walking runways, and all. She also explored her musical talent, although she has not made significant progress on that. In addition to her passion for the performing arts, she worked as a lifeguard instructor and enjoys gymnastics and playing video games. Pegah Ghafoori is bilingual, fluent in both Farsi and English.
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