Who Is John Davidson? Meet the Real-Life Inspiration For The BAFTA-Winning Movie ‘I Swear’

John Davidson is a celebrated Scottish advocate for Tourette’s syndrome and the real-life inspiration for the BAFTA-winning movie I Swear. He is also the force behind several BBC TV documentaries, including John’s Not Mad (1989), which chronicles his battle with Tourette’s syndrome. A condition that would have destroyed his confidence for life propelled him into a celebrated icon and a national hero. Davidson has dedicated his life to helping young people struggling to fit in with their Tourette’s. He’s now revered as an epitome of courage, resilience, and integrity.
The internationally acclaimed activist got renewed attention after an unexpected and involuntary outburst of racial slurs targeting actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo as the duo presented the award for Best Visual Effects at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards. Alan Cumming, who hosted the event, apologized for the disruption, explaining that it’s part of what happens to people with Tourette’s, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary body movements, outbursts, and verbal tics. Despite living with such a big burden, John Davidson has championed many campaigns creating awareness about the challenges people living with Tourette’s face.
John Davidson Has Lived with Severe Tourette’s Syndrome Since Childhood but Was Formally Diagnosed at 25
Born on June 1, 1971, to a working-class family in Galasheils, Selkirkshire, Scotland, John Davidson mostly had a happy childhood until the early signs of Tourette’s disrupted his balance. People living with the condition have different experiences, and his began at age 12 with spasms, spitting, and involuntary rants of sexual phrases. In his biopic, I Swear, the onset of tics and uncontrollable vocalizations killed Davidson’s aspiration to become a soccer player at Galashiels Academy. The involuntary movements and verbal tics negatively affected his social life, and at the age of 16, he left school to figure out his life.
Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disorder unknown to many before John Davidson came into the picture. As such, he had a hard time fitting in with a condition that was initially considered “wild madness”. Davidson was 16 when he was propelled to become the poster boy for Tourette’s Syndrome. Appearing in the 1989 BBC documentary John’s Not Mad earned him national recognition and raised awareness about the condition, its challenges, and misconceptions. More documentaries about Davidson followed, also featuring others with Tourette’s.
Despite the attention he was getting, Davidson couldn’t help but feel frustrated and aired his feelings on the documentary. “Tourette’s is such an awful condition that most of the time I don’t want to be the centre of attention. I want to be able to walk down the street and not be noticed because I’m shouting or swearing,” he says. Davidson was officially diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome at 25 and has since dedicated his life to educating the public about the rare condition. Against all odds, Davidson has held a job as a caretaker at Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels for years.
He is a Nationally Recognized Ambassador for Tourette’s
In addition to his job at Langlee Community Centre, John Davidson is an ambassador for Tourette’s with a history of voluntary work targeting youths struggling with the condition. He was a part-time youth leader at Langlee Community Centre, and still gives talks and runs workshops for pupils, teachers, and police officers to raise awareness. He also organises an annual two-day residential Tourette camp in Galashiels for young people to interact with others like them. His project, Borders support group, founded in 2003, targets the families that have to live with Tourette’s sufferers, helping them cope with the challenges.
John Davidson often collaborates with support groups such as Tourette Scotland and Tourettes Action. In 2019, he was honored with an MBE appointment in recognition of his service to those affected by the neurological condition across the country. Davidson’s life is indeed an inspiration that has changed many lives.
The I Swear Movie is a Huge Milestone Moment for John Davidson on the Big Screen
John Davidson’s first screen representation is the 1989 documentary, John’s Not Mad, followed by many others, including The Boy Can’t Help It (2002), Tourettes: I Swear I Can’t Help It (2009), and Tourettes & Me (2014). His life story inspired the Kirk Jones-directed movieI Swear (2025), which won two BAFTA awards in 2026, including Best Lead Actor for Robert Aramayo for his surreal portrayal of Davidson in the movie.
The film covers details of Davidson’s journey with Tourette’s from childhood to adulthood, tics and all. Aramayo played John as an adult while Scott Ellis Watson portrayed the younger version. To prepare for the role, Aramayo watched the documentaries and spent months with John Davidson in Galashiels. They had dinner together, went for walks, watched football, and visited the community centre where Davidson works.
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