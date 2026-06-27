Who is Gracie McGonigal? Incredible Journey to Fame of the Bridgerton Actress

Despite living with a birth defect that would ordinarily make it impossible to thrive in a competitive environment like the entertainment industry, Gracie McGonigal, against all odds, is making waves as an actress. The upcoming British actress honed her skills in London’s theater scene, subsequently gaining recognition for her exploits on stage and screen. On stage, she is known for credits in major productions such as The Little Big Things, The Crucible, and Aladdin.
In 2026, Gracie McGonigal was propelled to global recognition for her role in Bridgerton season 4. Joining the cast of the critically acclaimed Regency romance television series gave McGonigal’s career more exposure; however, it’s not her first television role. She previously played minor roles in notable television projects, including Prime Video’s The Power. Since Bridgerton season 4 premiered, fans have wondered who played the one-armed maid and how she became physically disabled.
Gracie McGonigal Was Born with a Congenital Limb Deficiency
British rising star Gracie Lesley McGonigal was born in March 2002 in Ealing, West London, with a congenital left limb deficiency. This means her left arm didn’t form properly, ending just below the elbow. After over two decades of living with this deficiency, McGonigal received a Hero bionic arm from Open Bionics, a renowned UK-based company known for creating low-cost bionic arms for people with below-elbow amputations. In McGonigal’s case, she’s not an amputee but was born with a missing lower limb.
Being physically disabled didn’t stop Gracie McGonigal from having big dreams of a career in the spotlight. Thanks to her parents’ support, she was able to achieve it. For her acting training, McGonigal attended the BRIT School and studied at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. She currently holds a legacy for normalizing disability representation in the London theater.
How Did Gracie McGonigal Become an Actress? Tracing Her Incredible Rise To Fame
Growing up, Gracie McGonigal was obsessed with musical theater and aspired to work in the industry. Her journey to fame began in the Saturday local drama class she joined at just six years old. Her father enrolled her in the class to boost her confidence, and she gained more than that. Following the trail of her childhood dreams, she paved her own way into the industry without letting her disability hold her back. With her undeniable talent and determination, McGonigal began landing roles in London’s theater that would put her on the map.
In an interview with Revamp magazine, McGonigal admitted that disabled performers face many restrictions. “There are still so many audition rooms I have not made my way into, and many childhood dream roles remain incredibly out of reach due to outdated prejudices.” Nevertheless, she doesn’t focus on the closed doors but keeps aiming for more exciting projects that need her skills.
She First Earned Recognition in Musical Theater
Gracie McGonigal’s passion for musical theater served as a guide in her budding years as an actress. She made her professional stage debut in 2021, portraying Wishy in the pantomime Aladdin at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith. In 2022, she performed with the cast of The Crucible as Susanna Walcott and served as a cover for Abigail Williams at the National Theatre. The production also marked her West End debut when it transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in 2023. She also played the titular role in the Theatre Royal Stratford East production of Cinderella in 2022.
In 2023, she made another West End appearance, originating the role of Katie in The Little Big Things at @sohoplace. She returned to the Lyric Hammersmith in 2024, where she performed the role of Lily in Fangirls. She later joined the cast of The Little Foxes at the Young Vic as a stand-in for Alexandra Giddens. In 2025, McGonigal played what she has described as her favorite stage character, Little Red Riding Hood, in the London revival of Into the Woods at the Bridge Theatre.
Gracie McGonigal’s Screen Career
Gracie McGonigal has been captivating audiences with her talent since she stepped into the spotlight. She made her television debut on one episode of Amazon Prime’s The Power in 2023. McGognigal hit the jackpot in April 2025 when she was announced as a recurring cast member of Bridgerton season 4. The season premiered in 2026 with McGonigal portraying Hazel, a maid at the Bridgerton House. She was also seen in one episode of Father Brown in 2026 as Lady Martha Silk.
Stepping into the world of Bridgerton is a huge milestone for Gracie McGonigal, who advocates for inclusive casting for people with disability. As such, being the first cast member in the acclaimed period drama with a congenital limb difference raises hope that inclusive casting is possible, even in widely acclaimed mainstream projects. With her unwavering determination and bold performances, McGonigal has also paved the way for others like her to follow.
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