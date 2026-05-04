Who is Florence Hunt? Tracing The Bridgerton Star’s Rise to Fame

In a few years since her professional acting debut, Florence Hunt has received critical acclaim from fans and critics for her performances, especially on television. Hunt was propelled into the spotlight in 2020 for her role as Hyacinth Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton, and fans have watched her grow on screen since then. In addition to her performance as Hyacinth, Hunt has played other notable television roles, including Nimue in Cursed.
As the youngest Bridgerton daughter, Hyacinth pulls major attention, biding her time to take society by storm when she finally gets her season, and fans are eager to see Florence Hunt captivate audiences with her charm. Beyond the screen, she has performed on stage, earning critical acclaim for her nuanced approach to the craft. In all, Hunt doesn’t just bring a character to life; she explores the tiny details and emotions that make the role exceptional. As Hunt’s acting career evolves, the young actress has garnered numerous fans who are curious about her rise to fame.
Early Life and Background Details
Florence Hunt is an English actress born on February 2, 2007, in England. She has White heritage but keeps her family details out of the spotlight. However, there are unconfirmed reports that she’s originally from Marlborough, Wiltshire. Hunt developed an interest in the performing arts at an early age and enrolled for acting classes at the Television Workshop in Nottingham. Her steady rise to fame and captivating screen presence are proof that the craft is right up her alley.
Florence Hunt Made Her Professional Acting Debut in 2020
After honing her acting skills, Florence Hunt made her official television debut as a young version of Nimue in the Arthurian fantasy series Cursed, alongside Katherine Langford, who played the adult version of the character. Hunt was 10 when she appeared in the television series in 2020. Before then, she played Charlotte Hampton in the 2018 short film Christabel.
Still basking in the glory of her television debut in 2020, Florence Hunt landed a career-defining role the same year, starring as Hyacinth in the critically acclaimed period drama Bridgerton. She plays the eighth and youngest child in the titular family, a role that has propelled her to international recognition. In 2021, Hunt co-starred as Vera, alongside Bo Bragason, in the stage adaptation of Force Majeure at Donmar Warehouse. The play garnered mixed reviews, but Hunt’s performance was praised as being exceptional.
Florence Hunt joined the cast of Mix Tape as Young Alison in 2025. The Binge miniseries, which premiered on June 12, 2025, also stars Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess. Hunt makes her film debut in the 2026 movie Queen at Seas, directed by Lance Hammer. With just a few acting credits, Hunt has captivated audiences and critics as her growing career opens up other career opportunities.
What Bridgerton Means For Florence Hunt’s Rise to Fame
Florence Hunt has gained prominence as one of the main characters in the Bridgerton television series, and the journey promises to take her to greater career heights. The English actress was just 11 years old when she was cast in Bridgerton season 1. The series’s first outing was an instant hit that shoved its stars into overnight global recognition. From her days as a child actress, Hunt has maintained her on-screen charisma, setting the stage for her spot among the next generation of female stars.
Interestingly, Hunt and her Bridgerton character are undergoing similar changes as they proudly embrace the coming-of-age process. Bridgerton season 4 sees Hunt usher her character further into the ton as she yearns for her debut in society. Hyacinth is no longer the child observer audiences saw in the show’s first outing, and she’s impatiently awaiting her turn in the spotlight as the belle of the ball. Hunt’s appearance on Bridgerton has not only skyrocketed her fame but also opened up more career opportunities for her. In 2022, Hunt’s TikTok went viral after she posted behind-the-scenes videos promoting Bridgerton‘s second season. Her TikTok account now boasts over 2.5 million followers. In 2024, she was named a Screen International Star of Tomorrow.
Florence Hunt is a Dior Ambassador
@flothe2nd
360’d my way to the Dior show girls x@Dior
One thing Florence Hunt has in common with her Bridgerton character is love for fashion. The Bridgerton star has leveraged her fame to explore new career opportunities in modelling, making a statement with her Dior ambassadorship, which was announced alongside the Bridgerton season 4 premiere. Hunt joined the major fashion house with other notable young actors, including Sophie Wilde and Ever Anderson. Hunt also promotes Miu Miu bags and Numéro Netherlands on her Instagram.
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