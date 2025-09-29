Which SNL Cast Members Are Leaving After Season 50?

The growing number of SNL cast members leaving after season 50 marks one of the most significant shake-ups in recent memory for the long-running sketch show. The news broke across social media and entertainment outlets as several performers announced their departures ahead of the much-anticipated Season 51. While some exits were marked by heartfelt gratitude and warm farewells, others carried an undertone of surprise.
However, this wave of exits isn’t random, as it’s a part of a purposeful evolution for the show. In late August 2025, SNL creator Lorne Michaels hinted at a major shake-up after the show’s milestone 50th season. As the show heads into its 51st season, here’s a closer look at the confirmed writers and SNL cast members leaving the late-night sketch show.
Heidi Gardner
Actress, comedian, and writer Heidi Gardner joined Saturday Night Live in 2017, from season 43. During her eight seasons on the show, Gardner became a memorable cast member, thanks to her mix of eccentric characters and offbeat charm. In 2019, in season 45, Heidi Gardner was promoted to repertory status. Gardner quickly made her mark on “Weekend Update” with her viral portrayal of Bailey Gismert and Angel.
Beyond “Weekend Update,” Gardner exceled in sketches that showcased her vulnerability with absurdity. Her performance brought an undeniable energy to Studio 8H, allowing her to embody characters that felt wildly funny and oddly relatable. Her other memorable personalities on Saturday Night Live included Brie Bacardi, Baskin Johns, Mandy, Sandy, Tamra, Deidre, and Crystal. Heidi Gardner’s exit after SNL season 50 closes a chapter that not only highlights her versatility but also solidifies her as one of the most memorable performers of her era on the show.
Devon Walker
Known for his self-deprecating humor and candid reflections, Devon Walker is one of the SNL cast members leaving the show after season 50. Walker joined SNL in 2022, in season 48, as a featured cast member. Two years later, he was promoted to repertory status and became one of the show’s top acts. His exit from the show came as a surprise to audiences, who believed he deserved a longer tenure on the show. The stand-up comic, actor, and writer leaned into comedy that felt personal. However, Walker wasn’t afraid to acknowledge the fleeting nature of sketch comedy.
Walker once jokingly referred to the relationship between SNL cast members and fans as a temporary “marriage.” The sentiment resonated even more after his departure was announced. Although his time on SNL was brief, Devon Walker made a lasting impression with his performances. He may not have had a long list of recurring characters, but he stood out in ensemble sketches. While he seeks to take a vacation to Japan after the announcement, Walker remains hopeful about his career, setting his next career milestone as working in prestige drama.
Michael Longfellow
Michael Longfellow may have only spent three seasons on Saturday Night Live, but he carved out a niche with his dry delivery and understated sense of humor. Longfellow, who was a natural fit for “Weekend Update,” specialized in observational jokes that stood out from the louder, more exaggerated characters that often dominated the show. Like Devon Walker, Longfellow joined SNL in 2022, in season 48, making his debut on the show on October 1, 2022.
However, Longfellow was only promoted to repertory status at the start of season 50. As such, his exit from the show came as a shock to those who had followed his trajectory thus far. Besides being remembered for his performances on “Weekend Update,” Longfellow’s final episode as a repertory cast member, hosted by Scarlett Johansson, aired on May 17, 2025.
Emil Wakim
Comedian and actor Emil Wakim‘s single season on Saturday Night Live was short-lived, but it carried weight as he became the show’s first Lebanese-American cast member. He was one of three new cast members introduced before the start of Season 50. Unlike a few others who either anticipated their cut from the show, Wakim admitted on his Instagram that it was “a gut punch of a call to get.” However, he remains grateful for the opportunity.
In addition to these confirmed SNL cast members leaving the show, two in-house writers will also not return for season 51. Korean-Canadian comedian and writer Celeste Yim also announced on their Instagram page that they had been let go from the late-night show. Yim joined SNL in 2020, making history as the first non-binary writer on the show. American comedian, actress, and writer Rosebud Baker is also not returning for Season 51 of SNL. Baker joined SNL in 2022, during season 47. She announced her departure from SNL in August 2025, making her the fifth confirmed SNL cast member leaving after Season 50.
Follow Us