Woman Puts Heart Into DIY Kitchen Makeover, Husband Who Didn’t Lift A Finger Calls It Ugly

In today’s economy, just buying a house feels like a huge victory. But the reality of maintaining it can be just as tough as paying it off.

That was the case for one woman who, after moving into her new place with her husband, realized a professional renovation was out of the question. Instead, she rolled up her sleeves, spent months experimenting with DIY, and managed to transform the space on a budget—most recently taking on the kitchen.

She was proud of the results. Her husband, however—who hadn’t helped at any point during the makeover—was far from impressed. Unsure if she’d done a great job or made a mistake, she posted the before-and-after photos online to ask for honest feedback.

Scroll down to see them and judge for yourself.

The woman renovated the kitchen in her new home entirely on her own

Image credits: gpointstudio / envato (not the actual photo)

Her husband, though, who hadn’t lifted a finger, was far from impressed

Image credits: Malahala

See the before-and-after images below

Image credits: Malahala

Image credits: Malahala

Readers were incredibly impressed with the woman’s results and called out her husband’s unwillingness to lend a hand

In the end, she thanked everyone for the overwhelming support she received

