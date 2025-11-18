I Made 20 Comics Showcasing A Little Pig’s Dating Fails

My name is Francis and I write and illustrate a comic strip called Suburban Fairy Tales, which centers around the three little pigs and their fairy tale friends living in modern suburbia.
Before I met my partner, I had plenty of bad dates. While my comic strip isn’t exclusively about dating, some of my dating experiences (albeit exaggerated) inspired many of the gags here. I’m sure many of you can relate regardless of whether you were on the giving or receiving end of the bad date!
I’ve been working on Suburban Fairy Tales for a long time and it just recently got picked up for syndication by King Features! My goal has always been to simply make readers laugh and I’m hoping to get more people to know my comic exists. I really hope you get a kick out of my work. You can read more of my comics on Instagram, or my website.
More info: Instagram | francisbonnet.com | comicskingdom.com
