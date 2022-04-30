Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Made In Jersey”

Made in Jersey was one of those cancelled-too-soon TV shows in the 2012-2013 television season. Despite an impressive cast and a compelling storyline, the TV show was cut short due to unexpectedly mixed reviews from critics. In an honest review by the New York Times, they wrote: “The novelty of this bumpkin-in-the-land-of-custom-suits gimmick might wear off quickly, but if the show’s writers can deepen the characters, “Made in Jersey” just might continue to be worth watching. Yes, that would perpetuate a New Jersey stereotype that deserves to be exterminated, but that battle is never going to be won. So might as well settle in for a pedicure, choke down the accent and enjoy.” Despite being short-lived, Made in Jersey has managed to pave way for its cast members to achieve grander things in their career. If you are curious about what has happened to the cast of Made in Jersey, you’re in the right place. Here’s an update on what’s happened to the cast of the American legal drama Made in Jersey.
Janet Montgomery
Janet Montgomery starred in Made in Jersey as Martina Garreti, a lawyer who hails from a blue-collar family in New Jersey who finds herself working at a posh New York firm. After her brief stint on Made in Jersey, Montgomery began appearing in Dancing on the Edge in a recurring role. She then snagged a lead role in the British TV series Spies of Warsaw. From 2014 to 2017, she also starred in the supernatural horror series Salem. Currently, she stars in the medical drama New Amsterdam, playing the character of Lauren Bloom. On the big screen, she’s appeared on movies like The Space Between Us, Romans, In a Relationship, Nighthawks, and Think Like a Dog.
Toni Trucks
Toni Trucks played Cyndi Vega, Martina Garretti’s secretary, on Made in Jersey. After the legal drama show ended, Trucks began work on shows like Do No Harm, Hostages, and The Mentalist. She snagged a recurring role in the comedy TV show Franklin & Bash, Currently, she stars in the military drama TV show SEAL Team, where she plays the character of Lisa Davis. She’s also appeared in a couple of episodes of the comedy show Corporate.
Erin Cummings
Erin Cummings portrayed Bonne Garretti, Martina’s older sister and a manicurist. After her time in the shortlived legal drama series, Cummings snagged a starring role in the period drama The Astronaut Wives Club, portraying Marge Slayton. She’s made guest appearances in shows like Halt and Catch Fire, Madoff, Blue Bloods, Feed the Beast, The Blacklist, The Flash, NCIS, All Rise, Dynasty, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Lucifer, and most recently The Rookie. On film, she’s appeared in The Iceman, Cold Comes the Night, Late Phases, Weepah Way for Now, The Disaster Artist, and 2021’s King Richard.
Felix Solis
Felix Solis played River Brody, the law firm’s investigator and a former LAPD detective who helps Martina with her cases. After Made in Jersey, Solis has appeared in shows like The Following, The Family, Ten Days in the Valley, SEAL Team, Charmed, and I Know This Much Is True. He also appeared in 10 episodes of the hit TV series Ozark. On film, he’s appeared in My Soul to Take, Gun Hill Road, Man on a Ledge, Arbitrage, and 2016’s Tallulah.
Kyle MacLachlan
Actor Kyle MacLachlan played Donovan Stark in the series, a founding partner at the posh law firm Martina Garretti works in. After Made in Jersey, MacLachlan has worked on hit TV shows like The Good Wife, Believe, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Gravity Falls, Twin Peaks, American Dad!, Carol’s Second Act, and Atlantic Crossing. He recently starred in Joe vs. Carole, playing the role of Carole’s husband, Howard Baskin. He recently reprised his role as The Captain in How I Met Your Father, a character he previously played in seven episodes of How I Met Your Mother. MacLachlan’s recent film credits include Giant Little Ones, The House with a Clock In Its Walls, High Flying Bird, The Staggering Girl, Tesla, and Capone. He is set to appear in an upcoming comedy movie titled Confess, Fletch. MacLachlan is a veteran of both movie and TV, and he discussed with Slant Magazine the difference between working on both mediums. When he was asked “Is there a major difference in method between working on TV and cinema, or is it once again a matter of doing the work?”, here is how he responded: “Pretty much just doing the work, and I will say this: There’s no real master plan. Some of those assignments have been generated really because the creators of those shows were affected by my work with David Lynch. For Sex and the City, I think I was supposed to be on for just a couple of episodes and they extended it, which I was grateful for. It was a great show, the writing was so cool, and I love working in New York City and with Kristin Davis, who was great.”
Kristoffer Polaha
Kristoffer Polaha played Nolan Adams in Made in Jersey, an associate at the firm. His most prominent post-Made in Jersey project is the Hallmark franchise Mystery 101, where he plays the character of Travis Burke. He has so far appeared in seven installments of the Mystery 101 franchise. On film, he appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 and Run the Race. He is set to appear in Jurassic World: Dominion, which is currently in post-production.
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Megalyn Echikunwoke played Riley Prescott, another associate at the firm and the daughter of the former United States Ambassador to Sweden. After her short stint on Made in Jersey, Megalyn found herself starring the comedy-drama series Mind Games. She also starred in Damien and most recently, Almost Family. She’s also played roles in films like Step Sisters, An Actor Prepares, Night School, Late Night, and Emily the Criminal, which stars Aubrey Plaza.
Donna Murphy
Last on the list is Donna Murphy, who played Darlene Garretti, Martina’s mother. Murphy is best known for her roles in Mercy Street, Power, and Gossip Girl. Most recently, she snagged to high-profile roles: one in the hit HBO period drama The Gilded Age as Caroline Schermerhorn Astor and another in the Netflix drama Inventing Anna, portraying Donna Zaveri.