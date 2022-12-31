What is Kandi Burruss’ Net Worth in 2022?
As of 2022, Kandi Burruss is doing quite well in regard to her financial success. Her estimated net worth is around $30 million, which is impressive. We don’t know if this is true, but there are rumors stating Kandi Burruss is the highest-paid Real Housewife in the Atlanta franchise. The earnings that were thrown around for her state that she makes an estimated $2.3 million per episode. That’s a lot of money per episode, and it’s almost unbelievable. Why? Because stars from The Big Bang Theory and Friends were only making $1 million per episode at the end of their careers on those hit shows. However, Burruss is an integral part of the show, and they reportedly paid her well for it.
How Old is Kandi Burruss?
Kandi Burruss is still so young. She was born on May 17, 1976, which makes her 46 as of 2022. She’s as youthful as ever, though, thanks in large part to the fact that taking care of herself is a priority. She was born and raised in College Park, Georgia, which is near Atlanta, and she’s been there most of her life. Her father was a Reverend, and she spent a great deal of her childhood in church with her mom and dad. She is not an only child, but her older brother perished tragically and entirely too soon in a 1991 car accident. It was the most difficult time in her family’s life.
Her career began when she was only 15. She was asked to appear on a show called Teen Summit on MTV, and it was a game-changer for her. She met a group of girls in high school who would later become the girls she’d create Xscape with, and that was that. It was their appearance on Teen Summit that allowed them to gain recognition. It was not long before the incredibly famous Jermaine Dupri took notice, and Xscape became famous.
Is Kandi Burruss Married?
Kandi Burruss is a happily married woman, but her happiness does not come easy. She spent many years dating Russell (Block) Spencer. He’s the Block Entertainment guy. While they never married and their relationship did not end well, they did welcome a little girl in 2002, and she is the pride and joy of her mother’s life. Her name is Riley Burruss.
By 2008, Burruss was dating A.J. Jewell, and they knew it was a situation they wanted to keep. They were engaged within months of getting together, and they seemed happy. Jewell asked Burruss to be his wife in January 2009, but they never had the chance to walk down the aisle. Jewell was killed in a brawl in October of the same year when the head injuries he sustained were too much for his body to deal with. It was a crushing blow for Burruss and her daughter, and she went through a lot in those days.
By 2013, however, Burruss’ personal life was looking up. She spent some time quietly dating a man named Todd Tucker. She met him through the RHOA. He was one of the producers; they’d been dating without the world knowing. The only reason we know now is that she announced their engagement in January 2013. They got married in April 2014 and are happily married to this day.
Does Kandi Burruss Have More than One Child?
We know she has a daughter with her ex, born in 2002. However, did you know that Kandi Burruss has two more children, including a toddler? She and her husband, Todd Tucker, announced the birth of their son in 2016. They welcomed a daughter in 2019. However, their daughter was born via a surrogate. It was a wonderful experience for her. So much so, that she recommended her own surrogate to a friend, and now her friend is expecting a baby with the same surrogate. Burruss calls the bond between a biological mother and a surrogate an unbreakable bond, and we imagine that it is truly a gift.