Rami Malek, a Star You Simply Have to Love

Rami Malek is one of those actors who gets a role and owns it. He is undeniably fascinating if you ask me. He is a game-changer in all the movies he has starred in. There’s just something utterly unique about Rami Malek that is simply irreplaceable. A puzzle piece that fits perfectly in the dynamics of the movies he plays in. However, his path to stardom was not easy; some would say it was because of his Egyptian ancestry. I, on the other hand, think that he is just exceptional.
1. The Background of Rami Malek
Rami Malek was born in Torrance, California, on May 12, 1981. The star’s parents, Said and Nelly, were Egyptian immigrants, and I bet that’s where he gets his unique attributes. Said was a simple insurance salesman, and his mom was an accountant. I’m so sure not many people know this, but Malek has an identical twin brother! His brother is called Sami, and his beautiful older sister is called Yasmin.
Malek attended Notre Dame High School in LA, where he joined the debate team during his first year. His drama teacher played a huge role in making Malek the sensation he is today by simply encouraging and persuading him to do drama. The actor later went to the University of Evansville, where he followed his passion and studied theater. Malek went to live in LA, trying his luck in Hollywood, and he made his living by delivering pizzas and making sandwiches. After what seemed like forever, failed attempt after failed attempt, the star received a call from Mara Casey, a casting director. It was simply uphill from there.
2. How Much Is Rami Malek Worth
Many, if not all, of Rami Malek’s fans, would say that the star is worth more than any amount of money in the world. I couldn’t agree more. Aside from being an incredible actor, Malek is the true definition of decency and humility. His actual value comes from him as a person, one grateful for every minor achievement he has made.
Yes, yes, I know you still want to know how much money he has in his bank account, but it just had to be mentioned. Rami Malek is worth a staggering $20 million. The star clearly has the best of all worlds if you ask me. He bought a beautiful home in May 2021 in the Hollywood Hills that cost him an astonishing $2 million. Let’s have a sneak peek of where the 5 ft 8 star got all his bucks.
3. Movies That Have Starred Rami Malek
All stars started somewhere, and so did Malek. He began his TV debut with a role in Gilmore Girls, which paved the way for many more opportunities. He then made appearances in Over There, Medium, The War at Home, and 24, but the star grew tired of being racially typecast because he was Egyptian.
One of Malek’s most defining works was Mr. Robot, the series that aired for the first time in 2015. Malek starred as an antisocial hacker Elliot Alderson and his performance made the show one of the greatest in the past decade. He also starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, giving us another stellar piece as Freddie Mercury. The film grossed almost one billion dollars, winning a total of four Oscars. In 2021, Malek was cast as Lyutsifer Safin in No Time To Die. He plays the vengeful killer who preaches deviously from an island. Along with the iconic Denzel Washington, he worked in The Little Things.
4. Awards and Nominations
Rami Malek was honored in 2019 to receive an Oscar Award for Best Actor In A Leading Role from the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Over the years, he has received an estimated 46 nominations winning more than 14 of them. The actor received a British Academy Film Award in 2019 for Best Actor in a Leading Role in Bohemian Rhapsody. He also won A Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for the same role. His work in Mr. Robot got him two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in 2016, 2017, and 2020.
The actor has received many more awards from different platforms, which are genuinely warranted.
5. Is Rami Malek Married?
Rami Malek is not married, but the star does actually share his heart with the lovely Lucy Boynton. Lucy is an American and English actress who met Malek on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody. Ever since 2018, when they started dating, the two have been inseparable. Malek even told the world how much he loved and cherished her as he received the impressive Oscar Award for Best Actor. I think it would be simply beautiful if someone flaunted me like that.