What Happened to the Cast of Boston Legal? Updates on Every Major Star

Few legal dramas blended sharp wit, social commentary, and unforgettable characters quite like the Boston Legal cast. The show, created by David E. Kelley, aired from October 3, 2004, to December 8, 2008. It followed the eccentric lawyers of Crane, Poole & Schmidt as they tackled both absurd and deeply serious cases. The show built a loyal audience thanks to its fearless storytelling and the electric chemistry between its leads, especially James Spader and William Shatner.
Even two decades after its 2008 finale, Boston Legal continues to stand out among 2000s legal drama audiences. With that lasting popularity in mind, let’s explore what happened to the Boston Legal cast. Many continued to find success in Hollywood, while others chose quieter paths or have sadly passed away. In honor of the show’s success, TVOvermind revisits the major stars of Boston Legal and explores where their careers and lives have taken them since the courtroom lights dimmed.
James Spader (as Alan Shore)
James Spader delivered one of television’s most compelling performances as Alan Shore, a brilliant yet morally unpredictable lawyer. His work on Boston Legal earned him two Emmy Awards and cemented his reputation as one of TV’s most distinctive leading men. His sharp delivery and emotional depth made Alan Shore the beating heart of the series.
After the show ended, Spader continued his success with a brief but memorable role on The Office. Building on this momentum, he transitioned into another iconic role as Raymond “Red” Reddington on NBC’s The Blacklist, which ran for a decade and introduced him to a new generation of audiences. His post-Boston Legal career proves that he never lost his ability to command the screen with intelligence and charisma. Although he hasn’t taken on any major role since The Blacklist ended, James Spader’s acting career remains active.
William Shatner (as Denny Crane)
Canadian actor William Shatner turned Denny Crane into a television legend. His eccentric delivery, comedic timing, and emotional vulnerability made the character unforgettable. The role earned him both Emmy and Golden Globe recognition, further elevating his already iconic career.
Following the conclusion of Boston Legal in 2008, Shatner explored a wide range of creative ventures. For example, in the years that followed, he performed in one-man stage shows, wrote and produced projects, and appeared in reality television such as Better Late Than Never. In 2021, he made history by becoming the oldest person to travel to space. Though turning 95 in 2026, William Shatner’s career continues to evolve, showing no signs of slowing down.
Candice Bergen (as Shirley Schmidt)
Candice Bergen brought strength and sophistication to Shirley Schmidt, the firm’s commanding partner. Already a television icon from Murphy Brown, Bergen added another memorable role to her résumé with Boston Legal. Her performance earned critical praise and award nominations.
After the series ended, Bergen continued acting in both film and television. Notably, she appeared in movies such as Bride Wars (2009) and the Book Club film series (2018 and 2023), as well as in the 2018 revival of Murphy Brown. In more recent years, she has taken on guest roles, remaining active in the industry and demonstrating remarkable longevity in a competitive field. The actress turned 80 years old in 2026.
René Auberjonois (as Paul Lewiston)
René Auberjonois joined the Boston Legal cast as Paul Lewiston, the steady and ethical backbone of the firm. His calm presence balanced the chaos created by characters like Denny Crane and Alan Shore. Audiences appreciated his nuanced performance and long-standing acting pedigree.
After Boston Legal ended in 2008, Auberjonois continued working across television, film, and voice acting. Over the following years, he guest-starred in series such as Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Wife, and Madam Secretary. He also lent his voice to animated shows and video games. Tragically, he passed away in 2019. He left behind a rich legacy that spans decades of entertainment.
Mark Valley (as Brad Chase)
Mark Valley played Brad Chase, the disciplined and often straight-laced attorney who served as a counterbalance to the firm’s more eccentric personalities. His character added structure and professionalism to the show’s chaotic environment.
After leaving Boston Legal, Valley continued acting on television. He appeared in series like Fringe and Human Target, stepping into leading-man territory. While his steady presence in TV dramas has kept him relevant, he has never reached the same level of mainstream recognition as some of his co-stars.
Julie Bowen (as Denise Bauer)
Julie Bowen joined the Boston Legal cast as Denise Bauer and quickly became a fan favorite. Her character combined intelligence, humor, and emotional vulnerability, which made her storylines compelling. Bowen’s career soared after Boston Legal when she landed the role of Claire Dunphy on Modern Family. She has since appeared in films and television projects, maintaining her status as a versatile and beloved performer.
Christian Clemenson (as Jerry Espenson)
Christian Clemenson delivered one of Boston Legal’s most unique performances as Jerry Espenson, a socially awkward but brilliant lawyer. His portrayal brought humor and emotional depth, especially as the character navigated personal challenges throughout the series. Following Boston Legal’s conclusion in 2008, Clemenson continued working steadily in television. He appeared in shows such as CSI: Miami and American Crime Story, often taking on complex supporting roles. Throughout the subsequent years, his career has reflected consistency and respect within the industry, rather than headline-grabbing fame.
John Larroquette (as Carl Sack)
John Larroquette joined the Boston Legal cast in later seasons as Carl Sack, bringing his signature gravitas and wit. His character added fresh dynamics to the firm and complemented the existing cast. After the show ended, Larroquette continued his successful career in television and theater. He starred in The Librarians. He returned to his roots with stage performances and even reprised his classic role in the Night Court revival. All of this proved his enduring appeal across generations.
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